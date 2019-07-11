Delta Air Lines : Earnings Release

June quarter 2019 GAAP pre-tax income of $1.9 billion, net income of $1.4 billion and earnings per diluted share of $2.21 on record total revenue of $12.5 billion
Record June quarter 2019 adjusted pre-tax income of $2.0 billion, adjusted net income of $1.5 billion
and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.35
Increases full year earnings guidance to $6.75 to $7.25 per share
Board of Directors approves 15% increase to company's quarterly dividend
ATLANTA, July 11, 2019 - Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) today reported financial results for the June quarter 2019 and provided its outlook for the September quarter 2019. Highlights of the June quarter 2019 results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are below and incorporated here.
June Quarter Financial Highlights
Adjusted earnings per share were $2.35, reflecting a 32 percent increase year over year with 8.7 percent top-line growth, 2.3 points of operating margin expansion and $1.8 billion of free cash flow.
Total adjusted revenue, which excludes refinery sales, grew nearly $1 billion to $12.5 billion, a new quarterly record, with 52 percent of adjusted revenue from premium products and non-ticket sources.
Total unit revenue, adjusted, increased 3.8 percent driven by healthy growth in leisure and corporate revenue and an approximate one point benefit from the amended American Express agreement announced earlier this year.
Non-fuelunit cost (CASM-Ex) increased 1.4 percent compared to the prior year period, driven by better operations, fleet transformation and efficiency initiatives.
Generated $5.2 billion of operating cash flow and $2.5 billion of free cash flow on a year-to-date basis, after investing $2.7 billion into the business, primarily for aircraft purchases and modifications.
Returned $497 million to shareholders, comprised of $268 million of share repurchases and $229 million in dividends.
"Our record June quarter financial and operating results demonstrate that we are translating our powerful brand and competitive advantages into earnings growth, margin expansion and solid returns for our owners. Our people are the best in the business and I'm proud to recognize their hard work and dedication this quarter with an additional $518 million toward next year's profit sharing," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "With our strong first half performance and building momentum from our customer-focused initiatives, we are increasing our full-year earnings guidance to $6.75 to $7.25 per share."
September Quarter 2019 Outlook
For the September quarter, Delta expects to deliver solid top-line growth and margin expansion.
3Q19 Forecast
Earnings per share
$2.10
- $2.40
Pre-tax margin
14.5%
- 16.5%
Fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact
$1.95
- $2.15
TRASM, adjusted (year-over-year)
Up 1.5% to 3.5%
CASM - Ex (year-over-year)
Up 1% - 2%
System Capacity (year-over-year)
Up ~4%
See Note A for information about reconciliation of projected non-GAAP financial measures
Total adjusted revenue and TRASM, adjusted above exclude refinery sales and DAL Global
Services (due to the sale of DGS in December 2018)
Revenue Environment
Delta's adjusted operating revenue of $12.5 billion for the June quarter improved 8.7 percent, $1 billion higher than prior year quarter. This revenue result marks a record for the company, driven by improvements across Delta's business, including a ten percent increase in premium product ticket revenue and double-digit percentage increases in loyalty and third-party maintenance revenue. Cargo revenue during the quarter declined 17 percent driven by lower volumes and yield. Other revenue declined by $24 million as growth in loyalty and third-party maintenance was offset by $176 million lower third-party refinery sales.
Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region:
Domestic revenues grew 8.8% in the quarter on 3.6% higher passenger unit revenue (PRASM) and 5.1% higher capacity. Domestic premium product revenue grew 11% and corporate revenue grew 8%, similar to the March quarter.
Atlantic revenues grew 6.1% in the quarter on 4.6% higher capacity and 1.5% higher PRASM, including a two point headwind from foreign exchange rates and pressure from the cessation of operations of our partner in India. Atlantic unit revenue improved from the March quarter driven by premium cabin performance and strong U.S. point of sale demand.
Latin revenues grew 5.2% on a 7.8% increase in unit revenue and 2.4% lower capacity. This revenue improvement was driven by double-digit unit revenue growth in Brazil and Mexico beach markets.
Pacific revenues grew 3.2% in the quarter as 9.7% higher capacity was partially offset by a 5.9% decline in unit revenues. Unit revenue performance was pressured by a 6% increase in length of haul, softer than expected demand in Japan and a roughly 1.5 point currency headwind.
"With record passenger loads, customer satisfaction and $1 billion in revenue growth for the June quarter, demand for Delta's customer-focused product and service has never been stronger. Our third quarter is off to a great start with a new highest revenue day on record on July 7th," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president. "We now expect revenue growth of six to seven percent for the year, a $3 billion increase over 2018, as we benefit from our multi- year pipeline of fleet, product, and loyalty initiatives."
Cost Performance
Total adjusted operating expense for the June quarter increased $559 million versus the prior year quarter, with approximately 20% due to higher profit sharing expense. CASM-Ex was up 1.4 percent for the June quarter 2019 compared to the prior year quarter. This performance was driven by industry-leading operations, savings from the company's fleet transformation and the One Delta efficiency initiative, which partially offset investments in our people and product. During the quarter, the company decided to accelerate retirement of its MD-90 fleet by two years to the end of 2022, which pressured CASM-Ex by approximately $60 million due to higher depreciation expense.
Adjusted fuel expense decreased $35 million, down two percent, relative to June quarter 2018. Delta's adjusted fuel price per gallon for the June quarter was $2.08, which includes a $37 million benefit from the refinery.
Adjusted non-operating expense for the quarter was $60 million higher versus the prior year quarter, driven primarily by lower pension income and lower results from international equity partners.
Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns
Delta generated $3.3 billion of operating cash flow and $1.8 billion of free cash flow during the quarter after the investment of $1.4 billion into the business primarily for aircraft purchases and improvements. Year-to-date, the company has generated $5.2 billion of operating cash flow and $2.5 billion of free cash flow.
For the June quarter, Delta returned $497 million to shareholders, comprised of $268 million of share repurchases and $229 million in dividends. The company also completed repayment of the $1 billion short-term loan that was used to accelerate the repurchase of shares in the March quarter.
The Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4025 per share, an increase of 15% over previous levels. This marks the sixth consecutive increase in Delta's dividend since it was established in 2013. The
September quarter dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 25, 2019, to be paid on August 15, 2019.
"With efficiency gains from our operations, fleet transformation, and One Delta initiatives, we have solid line of sight to achieve our 1% cost growth target for the year," said Paul Jacobson, Delta's chief financial officer. "Our strong financial foundation and cash generation allow us to sustainably invest in the business, while maintaining our investment grade balance sheet and consistently returning cash to shareholders. With our cash flow exceeding original expectations, we are on track to return $3 billion to our owners this year through share repurchases and our increased dividend."
Strategic Highlights
In the June quarter, Delta achieved a number of milestones across its five key strategic pillars.
Culture and People
Accrued an additional $518 million in profit sharing and paid $26 million in Shared Rewards as a testament to the outstanding performance made possible by Delta's more than 80,000 employees around the world.
Ranked as the number one corporate blood donor by the American Red Cross for the second year in a row with 13,064 units of blood, up 18 percent from the prior year, from 254 Delta sponsored blood drives.
Recognized as an honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest volunteer service organization, for a second consecutive year, a testament to the commitment of the Delta people to everyday social responsibility by celebrating Pride, building homes with Habitat for Humanity and giving blood through the American Red Cross.
Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine's annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognized for outstanding environmental, social and governance transparency and performance amongst the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.
Operational Reliability
Delivered 148 days of zero mainline cancellations and 78 days of zero system cancellations for the first half of the year, a 30% improvement over 2018's record performance.
Achieved record quarterly system and domestic load factor of 88.0% and 89.0%, up 1.3 points and 2.3 points, respectively, versus the prior year.
Reached record completion factor for the first half of the year on a system and mainline basis, with mainline completion factor of 99.86%.
Network and Partnerships
Celebrated the one-year anniversary of the joint venture with Korean Air, building the most comprehensive and reliable network in the trans-Pacific and providing our customers unparalleled access to over 80 destinations in Asia and more than 290 in the U.S.
Received tentative approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation for new Delta service between Tokyo-Haneda and five U.S. cities, a major milestone for Delta that, once finalized, will increase traveler options and bring more competition to Tokyo.
Received clearance for the WestJet-Delta proposed U.S./Canada transborder joint venture under Canada's Competition Act from the Canadian Competition Bureau. The proposed joint venture is still subject to regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Customer Experience and Loyalty
Took delivery of Delta's first A330-900neo aircraft, featuring a modern, luxurious interior with all four branded seat products - Delta One suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin - and thoughtful touches like in-seat power ports, full-spectrum LED ambient lighting, spacious overhead bins and memory foam cushions throughout the aircraft for added comfort.
Launched Reclaim My Status, an industry-leading program allowing Delta SkyMiles Medallion Members who have experienced a life event that has temporarily affected their ability to travel to resume their status. Its launch is an important step in making our policies more intuitive and customer-friendly and has been extremely well-received by our Medallion Members.
Began the use of Apple Business Chat, allowing select Medallions and an expanded group of customers in the future to connect with a live Delta representative to receive in-the-moment assistance, or with a Delta Virtual Assistant, to get quick answers to frequently asked questions through the Fly Delta app.
Completed an initial two-week trial of free Wi-Fi to gather customer feedback from more than 700 flights, a first step toward making Wi-Fi as accessible in the sky as it is when visiting most businesses on the ground.
Investment Grade Balance Sheet
Completed repayment of a $1 billion short-term loan that was used to accelerate the repurchase of shares in the March quarter, earlier than initially expected.
Received a reaffirmed investment-grade rating and Stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.
Achieved a 1.7x adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio, in line with our long-term leverage ratio target of 1.5x to 2.5x adjusted debt to EBITDAR, which is expected to allow Delta to maintain investment grade ratings through a business cycle.
June Quarter Results
Adjusted results primarily exclude the impact of unrealized gains/losses on investments.
GAAP
$
%
2Q19
2Q18
($ in millions except per share and unit costs)
Change
Change
Pre-tax income
1,907
1,386
521
37.6 %
Net income
1,443
1,036
407
39.3 %
Diluted earnings per share
2.21
1.49
0.72
48.3 %
Operating revenue
12,536
11,775
761
6.5 %
Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)
17.47
17.19
0.28
1.6 %
Operating margin
17.0%
14.3%
2.7
18.9 %
Operating cash flow
3,273
2,898
375
12.9 %
Consolidated unit cost (CASM)
14.51
14.73
(0.22)
(1.5)%
Operating expense
10,408
10,091
317
3.1 %
Fuel expense
2,291
2,341
(50)
(2.1)%
Average fuel price per gallon
2.08
2.19
(0.11)
(5.0)%
Non-operating expense
221
298
(77)
(25.8)%
Adjusted
$
%
2Q19
2Q18
($ in millions except per share and unit costs)
Change
Change
Pre-tax income
1,997
1,617
379
23.5 %
Net income
1,532
1,240
292
23.6 %
Diluted earnings per share
2.35
1.78
0.57
32.1 %
Operating revenue
12,496
11,498
998
8.7 %
Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM, adjusted)
17.42
16.78
0.63
3.8 %
Operating margin
17.1%
14.8%
2.3
15.5 %
Free cash flow
1,771
1,392
379
27.2 %
Consolidated unit cost (CASM-Ex)
10.15
10.00
0.15
1.4 %
Operating expense
10,358
9,799
559
5.7 %
Fuel expense
2,282
2,317
(35)
(1.5)%
Average fuel price per gallon
2.08
2.17
(0.10)
(4.4)%
Non-operating expense
141
81
60
74.1 %
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in millions, except per share data)
2019
2018
$
Change
% Change
2019
2018
$
Change
% Change
Operating Revenue:
Passenger
$
11,368
$
10,546
$
822
8 %
$
20,622
$
19,311
$
1,311
7 %
Cargo
186
223
(37)
(17)%
378
425
(47)
(11)%
Other
982
1,006
(24)
(2)%
2,008
2,007
1
- %
Total operating revenue
12,536
11,775
761
6 %
23,008
21,743
1,265
6 %
Operating Expense:
Salaries and related costs
2,752
2,668
84
3 %
5,391
5,252
139
3 %
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
2,291
2,341
(50)
(2)%
4,269
4,195
74
2 %
Regional carriers expense, excluding fuel
905
863
42
5 %
1,798
1,701
97
6 %
Depreciation and amortization
713
583
130
22 %
1,328
1,186
142
12 %
Contracted services
657
540
117
22 %
1,288
1,084
204
19 %
Passenger commissions and other selling expenses
538
511
27
5 %
965
938
27
3 %
Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs
434
427
7
2 %
910
862
48
6 %
Landing fees and other rents
442
425
17
4 %
861
814
47
6 %
Profit sharing
518
404
114
28 %
739
592
147
25 %
Ancillary businesses and refinery
316
494
(178)
(36)%
667
987
(320)
(32)%
Passenger service
322
300
22
7 %
593
563
30
5 %
Aircraft rent
107
97
10
10 %
209
191
18
9 %
Other
413
438
(25)
(6)%
842
850
(8)
(1)%
Total operating expense
10,408
10,091
317
3 %
19,860
19,215
645
3 %
Operating Income
2,128
1,684
444
26 %
3,148
2,528
620
25 %
Non-Operating Expense:
Interest expense, net
(75)
(79)
4
(5)%
(158)
(170)
12
(7)%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on investments, net
(82)
(238)
156
(66)%
18
(220)
238
NM
Miscellaneous, net
(64)
19
(83)
NM
(155)
(19)
(136)
NM
Total non-operating expense, net
(221)
(298)
77
(26)%
(295)
(409)
114
(28)%
Income Before Income Taxes
1,907
1,386
521
38 %
2,853
2,119
734
35 %
Income Tax Provision
(464)
(350)
(114)
33 %
(680)
(525)
(155)
30 %
Net Income
$
1,443
$
1,036
$
407
39 %
$
2,173
$
1,594
$
579
36 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
2.22
$
1.49
$
3.30
$
2.28
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
2.21
$
1.49
$
3.29
$
2.27
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
650
695
658
699
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
652
697
660
701
Note: The prior periods presented here have been recast to reflect adoption of certain new accounting standards.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Passenger Revenue
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in millions)
2019
2018
$
Change
% Change
2019
2018
$
Change
% Change
Ticket- Main cabin
$
5,938
$
5,644
$
294
5 %
$
10,659
$
10,267
$
392
4 %
Ticket- Business cabin and premium products
4,031
3,664
367
10 %
7,298
6,694
604
9 %
Loyalty travel awards
751
680
71
10 %
1,442
1,298
144
11 %
Travel-related services
648
558
90
16 %
1,223
1,052
171
16 %
Total passenger revenue
$
11,368
$
10,546
$
822
8 %
$
20,622
$
19,311
$
1,311
7 %
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Other Revenue
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in millions)
2019
2018
$
Change
% Change
2019
2018
$
Change
% Change
Loyalty program
$
484
$
358
$
126
35 %
$
958
$
705
$
253
36 %
Ancillary businesses and refinery
330
522
(192)
(37)%
699
1,042
(343)
(33)%
Miscellaneous
168
126
42
33 %
351
260
91
35 %
Total other revenue
$
982
$
1,006
$
(24)
(2)%
$
2,008
$
2,007
$
1
- %
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Total Revenue (Unaudited)
Increase (Decrease)
2Q19 versus 2Q18
Revenue
2Q19 ($M)
Change
Unit
Yield
Capacity
YoY
Revenue
Domestic
$
8,071
8.8%
3.6%
0.9%
5.1%
Atlantic
1,880
6.1%
1.5%
1.9%
4.6%
Latin America
760
5.2%
7.8%
5.6%
(2.4)%
Pacific
657
3.2%
(5.9)%
(3.9)%
9.7%
Total Passenger
$
11,368
7.8%
2.9%
1.4%
4.7%
Cargo Revenue
186
(16.7)%
Other Revenue
982
(2.4)%
Total Revenue
$
12,536
6.5%
1.6%
Third Party Refinery Sales
(40)
Total Revenue, adjusted
$
12,496
8.7%
3.8%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Statistical Summary
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
63,173
59,406
6.3
%
114,790
108,682
5.6
%
Available seat miles (millions)
71,754
68,514
4.7
%
134,169
127,967
4.8
%
Passenger mile yield (cents)
18.00
17.75
1.4
%
17.96
17.77
1.1
%
Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents)
15.84
15.39
2.9
%
15.37
15.09
1.8
%
Total revenue per available seat mile (cents)
17.47
17.19
1.6
%
17.15
16.99
0.9
%
TRASM, adjusted - see Note A (cents)
17.42
16.78
3.8
%
17.08
16.57
3.1
%
Operating cost per available seat mile (cents)
14.51
14.73
(1.5)
%
14.80
15.02
(1.5)
%
CASM-Ex - see Note A (cents)
10.15
10.00
1.4
%
10.57
10.50
0.6
%
Passenger load factor
88.0%
86.7%
1.3
pts
85.6%
84.9%
0.6
pts
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
1,099
1,067
3.0
%
2,061
2,003
2.9
%
Average price per fuel gallon
$
2.08
$
2.19
(5.0)
%
$
2.07
$
2.10
(1.4)
%
Average price per fuel gallon, adjusted - see Note A
$
2.08
$
2.17
(4.4)
%
$
2.06
$
2.10
(1.6)
%
Number of aircraft in fleet, end of period
1,060
1,031
29
Note: The prior periods presented here have been recast to reflect adoption of certain new accounting standards. Except for number of aircraft in fleet, consolidated data presented includes operations under Delta's contract carrier arrangements.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
(in millions)
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
$
1,443
$
1,036
Depreciation and amortization
713
583
Deferred income taxes
470
338
Pension, postretirement and postemployment payments greater than expense
(481)
(62)
Changes in air traffic liability
17
127
Changes in profit sharing
518
400
Other, net
593
476
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,273
2,898
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions:
Flight equipment, including advance payments
(1,166)
(1,272)
Ground property and equipment, including technology
(393)
(308)
Purchase of equity investments
(89)
-
Other, net
81
35
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,567)
(1,545)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt and capital lease obligations
(1,165)
(1,848)
Repurchases of common stock
(268)
(600)
Cash dividends
(229)
(213)
Proceeds from long-term obligations
-
3,124
Other, net
-
(38)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,662)
425
Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Equivalents
44
1,778
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,985
1,482
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$
3,029
$
3,260
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the total of the same such amounts shown above:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,009
$
1,886
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other
127
48
Other assets:
Cash restricted for airport construction
893
1,326
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents
$
3,029
$
3,260
Note: The prior periods presented here have been recast to reflect adoption of certain new accounting standards.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
(in millions)
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,009
$
1,565
Accounts receivable, net
2,844
2,314
Fuel inventory
590
592
Expendable parts and supplies inventories, net
493
463
Prepaid expenses and other
1,198
1,406
Total current assets
7,134
6,340
Property and Equipment, Net:
Property and equipment, net
30,165
28,335
Other Assets:
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,906
5,994
Goodwill
9,781
9,781
Identifiable intangibles, net
4,824
4,830
Cash restricted for airport construction
893
1,136
Other noncurrent assets
3,815
3,850
Total other assets
25,219
25,591
Total assets
$
62,518
$
60,266
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases
$
2,281
$
1,518
Current maturities of operating leases
841
955
Air traffic liability
6,616
4,661
Accounts payable
3,359
2,976
Accrued salaries and related benefits
2,617
3,287
Loyalty program deferred revenue
3,048
2,989
Fuel card obligation
1,067
1,075
Other accrued liabilities
1,335
1,117
Total current liabilities
21,164
18,578
Noncurrent Liabilities:
Long-term debt and finance leases
7,710
8,253
Pension, postretirement and related benefits
8,516
9,163
Loyalty program deferred revenue
3,606
3,652
Noncurrent operating leases
5,539
5,801
Other noncurrent liabilities
2,025
1,132
Total noncurrent liabilities
27,396
28,001
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
13,958
13,687
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
62,518
$
60,266
Note A: The following tables show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons Delta uses these measures are described below. Reconciliations may not calculate due to rounding.
Delta sometimes uses information ("non-GAAP financial measures") that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules, non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. The tables below show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Forward Looking Projections. The Company is not able to reconcile forward looking non-GAAP financial measures because the adjusting items such as those used in the reconciliations below will not be known until the end of the period and could be significant.
Pre-taxIncome and Net Income, adjusted. We adjust pre-tax income and net income for the following items to determine pre-tax income and net income, adjusted for the reasons described below. We include the income tax effect of adjustments when presenting net income, adjusted.
MTM adjustments and settlements. Mark-to-market ("MTM") adjustments are defined as fair value changes recorded in periods other than the settlement period. Such fair value changes are not necessarily indicative of the actual settlement value of the underlying hedge in the contract settlement period. Settlements represent cash received or paid on hedge contracts settled during the period (defined below).
Equity investment MTM adjustments. We record our proportionate share of earnings/loss from our equity investments in Virgin Atlantic and Aeroméxico in non-operating expense. We adjust for our equity method investees' hedge portfolio MTM adjustments to allow investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.
Unrealized gain/loss on investments. We record the unrealized gains/losses on our equity investments in GOL, China Eastern, Air France- KLM and Korean, which are accounted for at fair value in non-operating expense. Adjusting for these gains/losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.
DGS sale adjustment. Because we sold DAL Global Services, LLC ("DGS") in December 2018, we have excluded the impact of DGS from 2018 results for comparability.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
Pre-Tax
Income
Net
(in millions, except per share data)
Income
Tax
Income
GAAP
$
1,907
$
(464)
$
1,443
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments and settlements
10
(2)
8
Equity investment MTM adjustments
(2)
-
(2)
Unrealized gain/loss on investments
82
1
83
Total adjustments
90
(1)
89
Non-GAAP
$
1,997
$
(465)
$
1,532
Year-over-year change
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
Pre-Tax
Income
Net
(in millions, except per share data)
Income
Tax
Income
GAAP
$
1,386
$
(350)
$
1,036
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments and settlements
24
(6)
18
Equity investment MTM adjustments
(22)
5
(17)
Unrealized gain/loss on investments
238
(29)
209
DGS sale adjustment
(9)
2
(7)
Total adjustments
231
(28)
203
Non-GAAP
$
1,617
$
(378)
$
1,240
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
Net Income
Per Diluted Share
$2.21
0.14
$2.35
32%
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
Net Income
Per Diluted Share
$1.49
0.29
$1.78
Operating Revenue, adjusted and Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile ("TRASM"), adjusted. We adjust operating revenue and TRASM for refinery sales to third parties to determine operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted because refinery sales to third parties are not related to our airline segment. Operating revenue, adjusted and TRASM, adjusted therefore provide a more meaningful comparison of revenue from our airline operations to the rest of the airline industry. We adjust for the DGS sale for the same reason described above under the headingpre-taxincome and net income, adjusted.
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Operating revenue
$
12,536
$
11,775
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
(40)
(216)
DGS sale adjustment
-
(61)
Operating revenue, adjusted
$
12,496
$
11,498
Year-over-year change
$
998
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Operating revenue
$
23,008
$
21,743
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
(89)
(429)
DGS sale adjustment
-
(121)
Operating revenue, adjusted
$
22,920
$
21,194
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
TRASM (cents)
17.47
17.19
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
(0.06)
(0.32)
DGS sale adjustment
-
(0.09)
TRASM, adjusted
17.42
16.78
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
TRASM (cents)
17.15
16.99
Adjusted for:
Third-party refinery sales
(0.07)
(0.33)
DGS sale adjustment
-
(0.09)
TRASM, adjusted
17.08
16.57
Change
8.7%
Change
8.1%
Change
3.8%
Change
3.1%
Operating Margin, adjusted. We adjust operating margin for MTM adjustments and settlements and third-party refinery sales for the same reasons described above under the headings Pre-tax income and net income, adjusted and Operating Revenue and TRASM, adjusted.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Operating margin
17.0%
14.3%
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments and settlements
0.1%
0.2%
Third-party refinery sales
-%
0.3%
Operating margin, adjusted
17.1%
14.8%
Change
2.3 pts
Free Cash Flow. We present free cash flow because management believes this metric is helpful to investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for use for debt service or general corporate initiatives. Adjustments include:
Net redemptions ofshort-terminvestments. Net redemptions of short-term investments represent the net purchase and sale activity of investments and marketable securities in the period, including gains and losses. We adjust free cash flow for this activity to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow generated by our operations.
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities and capital expenditures. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow and capital expenditures that are core to our operational performance in the periods shown.
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
3,273
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,567)
Adjustments:
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other
65
Total free cash flow
$
1,771
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
5,223
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,671)
Adjustments:
Net redemptions of short-term investments
(206)
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other
185
Total free cash flow
$
2,531
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,898
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,545)
Adjustments:
Net redemptions of short-term investments
(4)
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other
43
Total free cash flow
$
1,392
Non-Fuel Unit Cost or Cost per Available Seat Mile, ("CASM-Ex").We adjust CASM for the following items to determineCASM-Exfor the reasons described below:
Aircraft fuel and related taxes. The volatility in fuel prices impacts the comparability of year-over-year financial performance. The adjustment for aircraft fuel and related taxes allows investors to understand and analyze our non-fuel costs and year-over-year financial performance.
Ancillary businesses and refinery. These expenses include aircraft maintenance we provide to third parties, our vacation wholesale operations, Delta Private Jets and refinery cost of sales to third parties. 2018 results also include staffing services performed by DAL Global Services. Because these businesses are not related to the generation of a seat mile, we adjust for the costs related to these areas to provide a more meaningful comparison of the costs of our airline operations to the rest of the airline industry.
Profit sharing. We adjust for profit sharing because this adjustment allows investors to better understand and analyze our recurring cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
CASM (cents)
14.51
14.73
Adjusted for:
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
(3.19)
(3.42)
Ancillary businesses and refinery
(0.44)
(0.72)
Profit sharing
(0.72)
(0.59)
CASM-Ex
10.15
10.00
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
CASM (cents)
14.80
15.02
Adjusted for:
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
(3.18)
(3.28)
Ancillary businesses and refinery
(0.50)
(0.77)
Profit sharing
(0.55)
(0.46)
CASM-Ex
10.57
10.50
Change
1.4%
Change
0.6%
Capital Expenditures, net. We present net capital expenditures because management believes investors should be informed that a portion of these capital expenditures are reimbursed by a third party.
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
Flight equipment, including advance payments
$
1,166
Ground property and equipment, including technology
393
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects
(127)
Capital expenditures, net
$
1,433
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
Flight equipment, including advance payments
$
2,226
Ground property and equipment, including technology
694
Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects
(228)
Capital expenditures, net
$
2,692
Operating Expense, adjusted. We adjust operating expense for MTM adjustments and settlements, third-party refinery sales and DGS sale adjustment for the same reasons described above under the headings pre-tax income and net income, adjusted and operating revenue and TRASM, adjusted to determine operating expense, adjusted.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in millions)
2019
2018
Operating expense
$
10,408
$
10,091
Adjusted for:
MTM adjustments and settlements
(10)
(24)
Third-party refinery sales
(40)
(216)
DGS sale adjustment
-
(51)
Operating expense, adjusted
$
10,358
$
9,799
Year-over-year change
$
559
Fuel expense, adjusted and Average fuel price per gallon, adjusted. The tables below show the components of fuel expense, including the impact of the refinery segment and airline segment hedging on fuel expense and average price per gallon. We then adjust for MTM adjustments and settlements for the same reason described under the headingpre-taxincome and net income, adjusted.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in millions, except per gallon data)
2019
2018
Fuel purchase cost
$
2,318
$
2,361
Fuel hedge impact
10
25
Refinery segment impact
(37)
(45)
Total fuel expense
$
2,291
$
2,341
MTM adjustments and settlements
(10)
(24)
Total fuel expense, adjusted
$
2,282
$
2,317
Change year-over-year
$
(35)
Percent change year-over-year
(2)%
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in millions, except per gallon data)
2019
2018
Fuel purchase cost
$
4,255
$
4,289
Airline segment fuel hedge impact
17
(5)
Refinery segment impact
(3)
(89)
Total fuel expense
$
4,269
$
4,195
MTM adjustments and settlements
(17)
4
Total fuel expense, adjusted
$
4,252
$
4,199
Change year-over-year
$
52
Average Price Per Gallon
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
$
2.11
$
2.21
-
0.02
(0.03)
(0.04)
$
2.08
$
2.19
-
(0.02)
$
2.08
$
2.17
Average Price Per Gallon
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
$
2.06
$
2.14
0.01
-
-
(0.04)
$
2.07
$
2.10
(0.01)
-
$
2.06
$
2.10
Non-operatingExpense, adjusted. We adjust for equity investment MTM adjustments and unrealized gain/loss on investments to determine non-operating expense, adjusted for the same reasons described above in the heading pre-tax income and net income, adjusted.
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Non-operating expense
$
221
$
298
Adjusted for:
Equity investment MTM adjustments
2
22
Unrealized gain/loss on investments
(82)
(238)
Non-operating expense, adjusted
$
141
$
81
Change year-over-year
$
60
Adjusted Debt to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent ("EBITDAR"). We present adjusted debt to EBITDAR because management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile. Adjusted debt includes LGA bonds and operating lease liabilities. We calculate EBITDAR by adding depreciation and amortization to GAAP operating income and adjusting for the fixed portion of operating lease expense.