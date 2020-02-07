Delta Air Lines : Forbes names Delta a ‘Top Workplace for Diversity

Forbes has honored Delta as one of its 2020 Best Workplaces for Diversity, a select list of the 100 top employers - one of only three airlines ranked. Forbes composes the list based on research by Statista, an independent market research firm. ​

'As a global airline connecting the world, seeking diversity and promoting a culture of inclusion is among our core values and is on our annual list of corporate goals,' said Keyra Lynn Johnson, Managing Director, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. 'So we are humbled and honored to receive notice from others that we are on the right path, while recognizing that the work can never be done.'

Delta's commitment to diversity and inclusion takes many forms. Recently at CES, Delta announced partnerships with the Society of Women Engineers and Girls Who Code as part of the airline's efforts to seek diversity, create equity and increase representation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields. The partnerships will further Delta's strategy of promoting gender diversity by removing barriers, creating hiring pipelines and supporting community programs.

Delta recognizes that reflecting and respecting the world are core to its mission of connecting people. Delta focuses on strategic initiatives through community programs, a robust 20-year supplier diversity program, and internal and external pipelines that aim to remove economic, racial and gender barriers.

Delta's commitment to equity is supported by achieving 100% pay parity and tracking progress toward long-term goals of increasing gender and racial diversity. Delta's Diversity & Inclusion Council ensures these goals are embedded throughout the organization by evaluating corporate and divisional metrics, programs and proposals.

This is the third year the list has been published. Statista conducted an independent survey from a representative sample of 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in the U.S. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity concerning their employer.

This honor from Forbes follows Fortune magazine naming Delta a Best Workplace for Diversity (No. 58) in December, the fourth straight year Delta has made that particular list. In addition, Delta has been recognized as a 'Best Workplace for Women' by Great Place To Work® and Fortune for three years in a row, 'Top-Rated Workplaces for Veterans' by Indeed, and 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.'