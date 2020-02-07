Delta Air Lines : Form4

Settlement of performance awards granted under Delta's 2017 long-term incentive program which were earned effective February 5, 2020. The grant of the performance awards was approved by the Personnel & Compensation Committee of Delta's Board of Directors (the "Committee") and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rule 16b-3(d).
Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon settlement of the performance awards earned under Delta's 2017 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b- 3(e).
The Committee granted Mr. Samant 18,850 shares of restricted common stock under Delta's 2020 long-term incentive program. The shares will vest pursuant to the terms of the award agreement. This grant was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rule 16b-3(d).
On February 6, 2019, the Committee granted Mr. Samant an option to purchase 57,820 shares of common stock. The option vests based on Delta's satisfaction of certain performance criteria. Because the performance criteria were met, the option as to 19,274 shares vested, and the option for the remaining 38,546 shares will vest in equal installments on February 1, 2021 and February 1, 2022. The performance criteria was certified by the Committee on February 5, 2020. This grant was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rule 16b- 3(d).
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Samant Rahul D
C/O DELTA AIR LINES, INC.EVP & Chief Info Officer
Signatures
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
