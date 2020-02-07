Delta Air Lines : Form4

On February 6, 2019, the Committee granted Mr. Samant an option to purchase 57,820 shares of common stock. The option vests based on Delta's satisfaction of certain performance criteria. Because the performance criteria were met, the option as to 19,274 shares vested, and the option for the remaining 38,546 shares will vest in equal installments on February 1, 2021 and February 1, 2022. The performance criteria was certified by the Committee on February 5, 2020. This grant was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rule 16b- 3(d).