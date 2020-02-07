Delta Air Lines : Form4/A

Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of a portion of the restricted stock award granted on February 9, 2017 under Delta's 2017 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Personnel & Compensation Committee of Delta's Board of Directors (the "Committee") and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b-3(e).
Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of a portion of the restricted stock award granted on February 8, 2018 under Delta's 2018 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b-3(e).
Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of a portion of the restricted stock award granted on February 6, 2019 under Delta's 2019 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b-3(e).
Remarks:
This Amendment to the Registrant's Form 4 is being filed solely to correct the Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer. Joanne Smith is not a director of the Issuer as reported in her Form 4 filed on February 4, 2020. Ms. Smith is an Officer of the Issuer and her title was reported correctly.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Smith Joanne D
C/O DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
EVP & Chief People Officer
P.O. BOX 20574, DEPT. 981
ATLANTA, GA 30320
Signatures
/s/ Julie C. Young as attorney-in-fact for Joanne D. Smith
2/7/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
