Delta Air Lines : Form4/A

02/07/2020 | 09:28pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Smith Joanne D

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. [ DAL ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O DELTA AIR LINES, INC., P.O.

1/31/2020

EVP & Chief People Officer

BOX 20574, DEPT. 981

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ATLANTA, GA 30320

2/4/2020

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

1/31/2020

F

1584 (1)

D

$55.74

92016

D

Common Stock

1/31/2020

F

1813 (2)

D

$55.74

90203

D

Common Stock

1/31/2020

F

3305 (3)

D

$55.74

86898

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of a portion of the restricted stock award granted on February 9, 2017 under Delta's 2017 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Personnel & Compensation Committee of Delta's Board of Directors (the "Committee") and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b-3(e).
  2. Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of a portion of the restricted stock award granted on February 8, 2018 under Delta's 2018 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b-3(e).
  3. Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of a portion of the restricted stock award granted on February 6, 2019 under Delta's 2019 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b-3(e).

Remarks:

This Amendment to the Registrant's Form 4 is being filed solely to correct the Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer. Joanne Smith is not a director of the Issuer as reported in her Form 4 filed on February 4, 2020. Ms. Smith is an Officer of the Issuer and her title was reported correctly.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Smith Joanne D

C/O DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

EVP & Chief People Officer

P.O. BOX 20574, DEPT. 981

ATLANTA, GA 30320

Signatures

/s/ Julie C. Young as attorney-in-fact for Joanne D. Smith

2/7/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 02:27:01 UTC
