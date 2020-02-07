Delta Air Lines : Form4/A

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. [ DAL ]
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
1/31/2020
EVP & Chief People Officer

Smith Joanne D DELTA AIR LINES, INC. [ DAL ] (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) C/O DELTA AIR LINES, INC., P.O. 1/31/2020 EVP & Chief People Officer BOX 20574, DEPT. 981 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) ATLANTA, GA 30320 2/4/2020 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock 1/31/2020 F 1584 (1) D $55.74 92016 D Common Stock 1/31/2020 F 1813 (2) D $55.74 90203 D Common Stock 1/31/2020 F 3305 (3) D $55.74 86898 D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution (Instr. 8) Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. (Instr. 4) 4)

Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of a portion of the restricted stock award granted on February 9, 2017 under Delta's 2017 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Personnel & Compensation Committee of Delta's Board of Directors (the "Committee") and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b-3(e). Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of a portion of the restricted stock award granted on February 8, 2018 under Delta's 2018 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b-3(e). Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of a portion of the restricted stock award granted on February 6, 2019 under Delta's 2019 long-term incentive program. This withholding was approved by the Committee and is exempt from Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 under Rules 16b-3(d)(1) and 16b-3(e).

This Amendment to the Registrant's Form 4 is being filed solely to correct the Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer. Joanne Smith is not a director of the Issuer as reported in her Form 4 filed on February 4, 2020. Ms. Smith is an Officer of the Issuer and her title was reported correctly.

