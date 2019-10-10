Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : Form8-K

10/10/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 10, 2019

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-05424

58-0218548

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

P.O. Box 20706, Atlanta, Georgia 30320-6001

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (404) 715-2600

Registrant's Web site address: www.delta.com

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

DAL

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b- 2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. today issued a press release reporting financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The press release is furnished as Exhibit

99.1. The information furnished in this Form 8-K shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1

Press Release dated October 10, 2019 titled "Delta Air Lines Announces September Quarter Profit"

Exhibit 104

The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

By: /s/ Paul A. Jacobson

Paul A. Jacobson

Date: October 10, 2019

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 99.1

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Corporate Communications

404-715-2170

404-715-2554, media@delta.com

Delta Air Lines Announces September Quarter Profit

September quarter 2019 GAAP pre-tax income of $1.9 billion, net income of $1.5 billion

and earnings per diluted share of $2.31 on record total revenue of $12.6 billion

September quarter 2019 adjusted pre-tax income of $2.0 billion, adjusted net income of $1.5 billion

and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.32, a 29 percent increase year over year Delta returned $468 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases Board of Directors declares company's 26th consecutive quarterly dividend

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2019 - Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) today reported financial results for the September quarter 2019 and provided its outlook for the December quarter 2019. Highlights of the September quarter 2019 results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, start on page four and are incorporated here.

September Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Adjusted pre-tax income increased $361 million, or 22 percent versus prior year.
  • Adjusted earnings per share were $2.32, a 29 percent increase year over year; Earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share reflect 6.5 percent top- line growth, 2.5 points of operating margin expansion and $1.4 billion of free cash flow.
  • Total adjusted revenue, which excludes refinery sales, grew 6.5 percent to $12.6 billion; Total revenue and adjusted total revenue are a new quarterly record, as the company served a record 55.2 million passengers in the quarter.
  • Total unit revenue, adjusted, increased 2.5 percent; Total unit revenue and total unit revenue adjusted increases were driven by healthy leisure and corporate demand and an approximate one point benefit from the amended American Express agreement.
  • Consolidated operating cost per available seat mile ("CASM") decreased 2.1 percent compared to the September 2018 quarter, primarily due to lower fuel costs and higher capacity. Non-fuel unit cost (CASM-Ex) increased 2.4 percent compared to the prior year period, driven by employee costs, record passenger volumes and weather.
  • Returned $468 million to shareholders, comprised of $208 million of share repurchases and $260 million in dividends.
  • Generated $7.5 billion of operating cash flow and $4.0 billion of free cash flow on a year-to-date basis, after investing $3.5 billion into the business, primarily for aircraft purchases and modifications.

"Our powerful brand and competitive strengths drove another quarter of great results for our people, customers and owners. Our people bring our brand to life on every flight and I'm pleased to recognize their outstanding efforts with over $1 billion in profit sharing accrued so far this year," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "Demand for the Delta product remains healthy, positioning the company for a strong close to 2019 with expectations for more than 20% earnings growth, over $4 billion in free cash flow and a 5th year of pre-tax earnings over $5 billion."

December Quarter 2019 Outlook

For the December quarter, Delta expects to deliver solid top-line growth and operating margin expansion. Year-over-yearpre-tax margin is impacted by the onetime $91 million gain from the sale of the DAL Global Services business in the December 2018 quarter.

4Q19 Forecast

Earnings per share

$1.20 - $1.50

Pre-tax margin

9.5% - 11.5%

Fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact

$2.00 - $2.20

TRASM, adjusted (year-over-year)

Up 0% - 2%

CASM - Ex (year-over-year)

Up 4% - 5%

System Capacity (year-over-year)

Up ~4.5%

See Note A for information about reconciliation of projected non-GAAP financial measures

Total adjusted revenue and TRASM, adjusted above exclude refinery sales and DAL Global Services (due to the sale of DGS in December 2018)

Revenue Environment

Delta's adjusted operating revenue of $12.6 billion for the September quarter improved 6.5 percent, $771 million higher than prior year quarter. This revenue result marks a quarterly record for the company, driven by improvements across Delta's business, including a nine percent increase in premium product ticket revenue and strong percentage increases in loyalty and third-party maintenance revenue. Cargo revenue during the quarter declined 17 percent driven by lower volumes and yield. Other revenue increased by $30 million as growth in loyalty and third-party maintenance was offset by $102 million lower third-party refinery sales. Premium products and non-ticket sources now comprise 52 percent of Delta's total revenue.

Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region:

  • Domestic revenues grew 7.8% in the quarter on 3.2% higher passenger unit revenue (PRASM) and 4.5% higher capacity. Domestic premium product revenue grew 11% and corporate revenue grew 8%, consistent with growth in the first half of the year.
  • Atlantic revenues grew 3.2% in the quarter on 4.9% higher capacity and a 1.6% decline in PRASM, driven almost entirely by foreign exchange rates. Premium cabin performance continues to outpace main cabin, where non-U.S. point of sale demand has been impacted by uncertain economic outlook in the region.
  • Latin revenues grew 1.2% on a 3.6% increase in unit revenue and 2.3% lower capacity. This revenue improvement was driven by continued double-digit unit revenue growth in Brazil and Mexican beach markets offsetting demand pressure from Hurricane Dorian.
  • Pacific revenues declined 4.6% in the quarter on 3.3% higher capacity and a 7.6% decline in unit revenues. Unit revenue performance was pressured by weaker macroeconomics, trade uncertainty and a nearly one point currency headwind.

"With our outstanding operations and unmatched service, more customers are choosing to fly Delta every day. Increased customer satisfaction is driving solid top- line performance -- September quarter revenues grew to a record $12.6 billion and we expect December quarter revenues to grow more than five percent versus prior year," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president. "Strong demand and our customer-focused commercial initiatives are putting us on track to achieve a $3 billion increase in revenues this year, a pace of growth well in excess of GDP."

Cost Performance

Total adjusted operating expense for the September quarter increased $345 million versus the prior year quarter, with 35% due to higher profit sharing expense. CASM-Ex was up 2.4 percent for the September quarter compared to the prior year quarter. This performance was driven by employee costs, record passenger volumes and the compounding effect of weather on the operation.

Adjusted fuel expense decreased $249 million, down ten percent relative to September quarter 2018. Delta's adjusted fuel price per gallon for the September quarter was $1.96, which includes a $49 million benefit from the refinery.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 11:10:04 UTC
