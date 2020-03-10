Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/10 09:47:22 am
44.69 USD   +2.69%
09:34aDELTA AIR LINES : Form8-K
PU
09:24aDelta, American to Trim Capacity, Southwest CEO to Take Pay Cut--Update
DJ
09:23aCorrection to the Delta, American, Southwest Story
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : Form8-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 09:34am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 10, 2020

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-05424

58-0218548

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

P.O. Box 20706, Atlanta, Georgia 30320-6001

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (404) 715-2600

Registrant's Web site address: www.delta.com

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

DAL

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b- 2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta") today issued a Delta News Hub story announcing actions to address the financial impact of COVID-19. A copy of this story is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

In addition, Ed Bastian, Delta's Chief Executive Officer, Glen Hauenstein, Delta's President, and Paul Jacobson, Delta's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, today will present to the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference via webcast at 8:00 a.m. Materials to be used in conjunction with the presentation are furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K.

In accordance with general instruction B.2 of Form 8−K, the information in this report (including the exhibits) that is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 of Form 8−K shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, or otherwise subject to liabilities of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth in such filing. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in the report that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.

Statements in this Form 8-K and the attached exhibit that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, projections or strategies for the future, may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, projections and strategies reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possible effects of accidents involving our aircraft; breaches or security lapses in our information technology systems; disruptions in our information technology infrastructure; our dependence on technology in our operations; the performance of our significant investments in airlines in other parts of the world; the restrictions that financial covenants in our financing agreements could have on our financial and business operations; labor issues; the effects of weather, natural disasters and seasonality on our business; the effects of an extended disruption in services provided by third parties; the cost of aircraft fuel; the availability of aircraft fuel; failure or inability of insurance to cover a significant liability at Monroe's Trainer refinery; the impact of environmental regulation on the Trainer refinery, including costs related to renewable fuel standard regulations; our ability to retain senior management and key employees; damage to our reputation and brand if we are exposed to significant adverse publicity; the effects of terrorist attacks or geopolitical conflict; competitive conditions in the airline industry; interruptions or disruptions in service at major airports at which we operate; the effects of extensive government regulation on our business; the impact of environmental regulation on our business; the sensitivity of the airline industry to prolonged periods of stagnant or weak economic conditions; uncertainty in economic conditions and regulatory environment in the United Kingdom related to the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; and the effects of the rapid spread of contagious illnesses.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties that could cause differences between actual results and forward-looking statements is contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which represent our views only as of March 10, 2020, and which we have no current intention to update.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Delta News Hub Story dated March 10, 2020 titled "Delta Actions to Address Financial Impact of COVID-19"

Exhibit 99.2

Presentation

Exhibit 104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

By: /s/ Paul A. Jacobson

Paul A. Jacobson,

Date: March 10, 2020

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 99.1

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Corporate Communications

404-715-2170

404-715-2554, media@delta.com

Delta Actions to Address Financial Impact of COVID-19

  • Top priority is protecting the health and safety of customers and employees
  • In response to demand declines, company will remove 15 points of system capacity
  • Undertaking cost reduction and cash flow enhancing initiatives to protect financial position

In addition to the significant efforts underway to protect the health and safety of its customers and employees, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is announcing additional steps to address the financial impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

"In the weeks since COVID-19 emerged, Delta people have risen to the challenge, taking every possible action to take care of and protect our customers during a stressful time," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. "As the virus has spread, we have seen a decline in demand across all entities, and we are taking decisive action to also protect Delta's financial position. As a result, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to immediately reduce capacity and are implementing cost reductions and cash flow initiatives across the organization."

Bastian added, "Over the last ten years, we've transformed Delta by strengthening the balance sheet, diversifying our revenue streams and enhancing operational and financial flexibility. The environment is fluid and trends are changing quickly, but we are well positioned to manage this challenge and are taking actions to ensure that Delta maintains its leadership position and strong financial foundation."

Capacity

To align capacity with expected demand, Delta is reducing system capacity by 15 points versus its plan, with international capacity reduced by 20-25 percent, and domestic capacity reduced by 10-15 percent. The company will continue to make adjustments to planned capacity as demand trends change.

By region, reductions include:

% of Total

Capacity

Entity

FY19 Revenue

Reductions

Pacific

6%

Down 65%

Transatlantic

15%

Down 15-20%

Domestic

72%

Down 10-15%

Latin

7%

Down 5%

1

Expenses

Delta is undertaking cost reduction initiatives, including:

  • Instituting a company-wide hiring freeze and offering voluntary leave options
  • Parking aircraft, and evaluating early retirements of older aircraft

In addition, the recent fuel price decline provides approximately $2 billion of full-year expense benefit.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Delta has also made the following cash flow decisions:

  • Deferring $500 million in capital expenditures
  • Delaying $500 million of voluntary pension funding
  • Suspending share repurchases

Delta has an investment-grade balance sheet, providing ready access to capital markets and bank financing. The company recently announced the issuance of $1 billion of secured aircraft debt at a blended rate of 2.09 percent and intends to use the proceeds to fund $1 billion of scheduled debt maturities in March.

Delta's leverage ratio is at the low-end of its targeted range of 1.5 to 2.5 times adjusted debt to EBITDAR. Liquidity is strong and expected to be at least $5 billion at the end of the March quarter. In addition, Delta has approximately $20 billion of unencumbered assets, including $12 billion in aircraft.

About Delta

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 90,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, delivering a world-class travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. With its constant drive to invest, innovate and expand, Delta today is the No. 1 U.S. global airline by total revenue.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, projections or strategies for the future, may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, projections and strategies reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possible effects of accidents involving our aircraft; breaches or security lapses in our information technology systems; disruptions in our information technology infrastructure; our dependence on technology in our operations; the performance of our significant investments in airlines in other parts of the world; the restrictions that financial covenants in our financing agreements could have on our financial and business operations; labor issues; the effects of weather, natural disasters and seasonality on our business; the effects of an extended disruption in services provided by third parties; the cost of aircraft fuel; the availability of aircraft fuel; failure or inability of insurance to cover a significant liability at Monroe's Trainer refinery; the impact of environmental regulation on the Trainer refinery, including costs related to renewable fuel standard regulations; our ability to retain senior management and key employees; damage to our reputation and brand if we are exposed to significant adverse publicity; the effects of terrorist attacks or geopolitical conflict; competitive conditions in the airline industry; interruptions or disruptions in service at major airports at which we operate; the effects of extensive government regulation on our business; the impact of environmental regulation on our business; the sensitivity of the airline industry to prolonged periods of stagnant or weak economic conditions; uncertainty in economic conditions and regulatory environment in the United Kingdom related to the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; and the effects of the rapid spread of contagious illnesses.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties that could cause differences between actual results and forward-looking statements is contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which represent our views only as of March 10, 2020, and which we have no current intention to update.

2

Exhibit 99.2

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 13:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
09:34aDELTA AIR LINES : Form8-K
PU
09:24aDelta, American to Trim Capacity, Southwest CEO to Take Pay Cut--Update
DJ
09:23aCorrection to the Delta, American, Southwest Story
DJ
08:56aDelta, American to Trim Capacity, Southwest CEO to Take Pay Cut--Update
DJ
08:00aDELTA AIR LINES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/09DELTA AIR LINES : Offers No-Fee Changes for More Flights Amid Coronavirus Fears
DJ
03/09CORONAVIRUS UPDATE : Aircraft fogging b-roll
PU
03/09CORONAVIRUS UPDATE : Cleaning and disinfecting Delta planes, gates and kiosks
PU
03/09CORONAVIRUS UPDATE FROM ED BASTIAN : Now, and always, we're ready when you are
PU
03/08PARITY IS POSSIBLE : Delta women share vision for a gender-balanced world on Int..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,83%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 5,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 27 744 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 43,52  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-25.58%27 744
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.80%15 014
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.96%13 920
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.47%11 607
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-46.90%11 599
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-32.96%10 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group