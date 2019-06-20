Log in
Delta Air Lines : Form8-K/A

06/20/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Amendment No. 1 to

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 20, 2019

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-05424

58-0218548

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

P.O. Box 20706, Atlanta, Georgia 30320-6001

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (404) 715-2600

Registrant's Web site address: www.delta.com

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

DAL

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b- 2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

Delta Air Lines, Inc. is filing this Amendment No. 1 (the "Form 8-K/A") to its Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 20, 2019, solely to correct the title of Peter W. Carter as it appeared in the original filing. Except for this correction, this Form 8-K/A does not modify or update disclosures in the original Form 8-K.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (the "Company") held on June 20, 2019, four proposals were voted upon by the Company's shareholders. The proposals are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed on April 26, 2019.

A brief description of the proposals and the final results of the votes for each matter follows:

1. The shareholders elected all twelve director nominees to serve as members of the Company's Board of Directors until the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

Nominee

For

Against

Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

Edward H. Bastian

515,877,044

692,243

819,586

71,268,198

Francis S. Blake

505,012,535

11,693,888

682,450

71,268,198

Daniel A. Carp

504,847,116

11,848,032

693,725

71,268,198

Ashton B. Carter

516,043,904

646,724

698,245

71,268,198

David G. DeWalt

516,113,768

562,907

712,198

71,268,198

William H. Easter III

513,996,411

2,557,565

834,897

71,268,198

Christopher A. Hazleton

516,101,799

582,640

704,434

71,268,198

Michael P. Huerta

516,084,063

609,866

694,944

71,268,198

Jeanne P. Jackson

513,709,239

3,067,173

612,461

71,268,198

George N. Mattson

512,340,670

4,362,625

685,578

71,268,198

Sergio A. L. Rial

514,007,120

2,571,598

810,155

71,268,198

Kathy N. Waller

515,398,559

1,373,166

617,148

71,268,198

2.

The shareholders approved the advisory vote on executive compensation:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

492,947,780

23,417,160

1,023,933

71,268,198

3.

The shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors for 2019:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

579,514,491

8,123,348

1,019,232

Not Applicable

4.

The shareholders did not approve the adoption of a shareholder proposal regarding the ability of shareholders to act by written consent requiring the minimum

number of votes necessary to authorize an action:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

191,925,035

323,397,811

2,066,027

71,268,198

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

By: /s/ Peter W. Carter

Peter W. Carter

Date: June 20, 2019

Executive Vice President - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

3

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 17:03:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
