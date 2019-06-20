Delta Air Lines : Form8-K/A

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 20, 2019
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
Delta Air Lines, Inc. is filing this Amendment No. 1 (the "Form 8-K/A") to its Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 20, 2019, solely to correct the title of Peter W. Carter as it appeared in the original filing. Except for this correction, this Form 8-K/A does not modify or update disclosures in the original Form 8-K.
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (the "Company") held on June 20, 2019, four proposals were voted upon by the Company's shareholders. The proposals are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed on April 26, 2019.
A brief description of the proposals and the final results of the votes for each matter follows:
1. The shareholders elected all twelve director nominees to serve as members of the Company's Board of Directors until the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders:
Nominee
For
Against
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
Edward H. Bastian
515,877,044
692,243
819,586
71,268,198
Francis S. Blake
505,012,535
11,693,888
682,450
71,268,198
Daniel A. Carp
504,847,116
11,848,032
693,725
71,268,198
Ashton B. Carter
516,043,904
646,724
698,245
71,268,198
David G. DeWalt
516,113,768
562,907
712,198
71,268,198
William H. Easter III
513,996,411
2,557,565
834,897
71,268,198
Christopher A. Hazleton
516,101,799
582,640
704,434
71,268,198
Michael P. Huerta
516,084,063
609,866
694,944
71,268,198
Jeanne P. Jackson
513,709,239
3,067,173
612,461
71,268,198
George N. Mattson
512,340,670
4,362,625
685,578
71,268,198
Sergio A. L. Rial
514,007,120
2,571,598
810,155
71,268,198
Kathy N. Waller
515,398,559
1,373,166
617,148
71,268,198
2.
The shareholders approved the advisory vote on executive compensation:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
492,947,780
23,417,160
1,023,933
71,268,198
3.
The shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors for 2019:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
579,514,491
8,123,348
1,019,232
Not Applicable
4.
The shareholders did not approve the adoption of a shareholder proposal regarding the ability of shareholders to act by written consent requiring the minimum
number of votes necessary to authorize an action:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
191,925,035
323,397,811
2,066,027
71,268,198
