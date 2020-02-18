Delta Air Lines : Fortune names Delta one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Delta has been named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune. This is the fourth straight year Delta has earned this honor.

Delta is again the only airline on the list, which is based on employee ratings of their workplace culture, including the pride they take in their jobs, the camaraderie they experience with co-workers, and level of trust they feel toward leaders.

Key to the Delta culture is sharing in the success made possible by its 90,000 people worldwide. Just last week, Delta employees earned $1.6 billion in profit sharing - translating to a 16.7% payout for eligible employees.

'The 100 Best show the way forward,' said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. 'These companies have created Great Places to Work For All-for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.'

This honor joins other recent workplace awards for Delta. Within the past year, the airline has been recognized by Fortune and Great Place To Work as a Best Workplace for Diversity, Women and Millennials, while earlier this month Forbes also honored Delta as a Best Workplace for Diversity.