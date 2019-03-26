Delta Air Lines : Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp selects Allison Ausband for new commission to combat human trafficking (Article)

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp has taken notice of Delta's commitment to fight human trafficking. This week she named Allison Ausband - S.V.P of Inflight Service to her newly created commission to combat human trafficking. ​

The Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education or (GRACE) Commission will be made up of public officials, experts and representatives from law enforcement, for-profit and non-profit organizations, and faith-based institutions. The First Lady plans to name the rest of the commission in the coming weeks.

'We are honored to be selected to serve on the Grace Commission, as supporting legislation that supports victims and survivors is key to our strategy to fight human trafficking,' said Allison Ausband, S.V.P. - Inflight Services and head of Delta's Anti-Trafficking Steering Committee. 'We look forward to sharing best practices of our work in the fight since 2011, and learn from other partners, ways Delta can continue to grow.'

Meanwhile, the First Lady presented Delta employees, Jett Jeffrey, Glenn Logan and Sadie Lambert with Outstanding Georgia Citizens Awards yesterday for being vigilant and reporting real scenarios of spotting potential human trafficking.

Delta's commitment to fight human trafficking dates back to 2011, when it was the first airline to sign the ECPAT Code of Conduct. Delta also partnered with Polaris to launch industry-leading training last year, and has trained 61,000 employees so far to spot human trafficking at home, onboard or wherever their travels take them around the globe.

Additionally, the airline offers employees volunteer opportunities in 13 cities as well as apprenticeships for trafficking survivors to experience career development and learn professional skills. Customers also have the chance to join the fight by donating miles through Polaris using Delta's Skywish program to fly victims home, to safety or to receive critical care and legal services.