Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp selects Allison Ausband for new commission to combat human trafficking (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp has taken notice of Delta's commitment to fight human trafficking. This week  she named Allison Ausband - S.V.P of Inflight Service to her newly created commission to combat human trafficking. ​

The Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education or (GRACE) Commission will be made up of public officials, experts and representatives from law enforcement, for-profit and non-profit organizations, and faith-based institutions. The First Lady plans to name the rest of the commission in the coming weeks. 

'We are honored to be selected to serve on the Grace Commission, as supporting legislation that supports victims and survivors is key to our strategy to fight human trafficking,' said Allison Ausband, S.V.P. - Inflight Services and head of Delta's Anti-Trafficking Steering Committee. 'We look forward to sharing best practices of our work in the fight since 2011, and learn from other partners, ways Delta can continue to grow.'

Meanwhile, the First Lady presented Delta employees, Jett Jeffrey, Glenn Logan and Sadie Lambert with Outstanding Georgia Citizens Awards yesterday for being vigilant and reporting real scenarios of spotting potential human trafficking. 

Delta's commitment to fight human trafficking dates back to 2011, when it was the first airline to sign the ECPAT Code of Conduct. Delta also partnered with Polaris to launch industry-leading training last year, and has trained 61,000 employees so far to spot human trafficking at home, onboard or wherever their travels take them around the globe. 

Additionally, the airline offers employees volunteer opportunities in 13 cities as well as apprenticeships for trafficking survivors to experience career development and learn professional skills. Customers also have the chance to join the fight by donating miles through Polaris using Delta's Skywish program to fly victims home, to safety or to receive critical care and legal services.

 

English


Related Topics

Related topics

Follow

Delta News Hub

Sign up for email alerts

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 23:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
07:25pDELTA AIR LINES : Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp selects Allison Ausband for new ..
PU
05:40p4 MILLION DELTA CUSTOMERS AND COUNTI : Pulling back the curtain on one the busie..
PU
05:35pDELTA AIR LINES : opens kids' eyes to STEM at Atlanta Science Festival as part o..
PU
03:20p&LSQUO;A WORLD OF POSSIBILITIES : ' From equity to empowerment, Delta women show..
PU
12:35pDELTA AIR LINES : will boost available seats between Atlanta-SanJuan, anticipati..
PU
11:09aDELTA AIR LINES : carries 60,000 passengers on direct flights from Lagos to New ..
AQ
09:45aDELTA AIR LINES : increases capacity between Atlanta-San Juan, anticipating heav..
PU
03/22&LDQUO;A MIND IS A TERRIBLE THING TO : ” UNCF honors Delta's commitment to..
PU
03/21DELTA AIR LINES : Italy junior minister sees possible Chinese help to rescue Ali..
RE
03/21DELTA AIR LINES : named to Companies That Care Honor Roll for 4th consecutive ye..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 211 M
EBIT 2019 6 140 M
Net income 2019 4 377 M
Debt 2019 7 483 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 7,55
P/E ratio 2020 7,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 33 289 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-1.74%33 289
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-6.70%20 837
AIR CHINA LTD.25.00%19 003
RYANAIR HOLDINGS6.28%14 646
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-15.70%13 641
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY20.93%13 228
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.