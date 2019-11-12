Delta Air Lines : , Global Sales leaders celebrated at GBTA WINiT conference recognizing women in travel (Article)

Delta and several members of our Global Sales team were recently recognized at the Global Business Travel Association WINiT Gala 2019. WINiT Gala 2019 is an exclusive event recognizing excellence in leadership in advancing women in travel-related industries. The Gala featured the inaugural WINiT Awards, acknowledging people and companies who have gone above and beyond in driving career mobility and gender parity.

Kristen Shovlin, Vice President - Sales Operations and Development, was named to WINiT's Top 40 Women in Travel, while Norma Dean, Director - Specialty Sales, took home the award for Best Mentor or Coach - Female.

Delta's Human Resources team received the Best HR Practices Supporting All Employees in the Workplace Award.

'Supporting and developing women in leadership is crucial to our success at Delta and our ability to deliver for our customers,' said Steve Sear, President - International and Executive Vice President - Global Sales. 'Kristen and Norma are among our finest leaders at Delta, and I'm proud and honored to work with them. Congratulations and thank you to you both, and to our Human Resources team for building a culture and framework that fosters success among our women leaders.'