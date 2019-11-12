Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : , Global Sales leaders celebrated at GBTA WINiT conference recognizing women in travel (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 07:30pm EST

Delta and several members of our Global Sales team were recently recognized at the Global Business Travel Association WINiT Gala 2019. WINiT Gala 2019 is an exclusive event recognizing excellence in leadership in advancing women in travel-related industries. The Gala featured the inaugural WINiT Awards, acknowledging people and companies who have gone above and beyond in driving career mobility and gender parity.

Kristen Shovlin, Vice President - Sales Operations and Development, was named to WINiT's Top 40 Women in Travel, while Norma Dean, Director - Specialty Sales, took home the award for Best Mentor or Coach - Female.

Delta's Human Resources team received the Best HR Practices Supporting All Employees in the Workplace Award.

'Supporting and developing women in leadership is crucial to our success at Delta and our ability to deliver for our customers,' said Steve Sear, President - International and Executive Vice President - Global Sales. 'Kristen and Norma are among our finest leaders at Delta, and I'm proud and honored to work with them. Congratulations and thank you to you both, and to our Human Resources team for building a culture and framework that fosters success among our women leaders.'

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 00:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
07:30pDELTA AIR LINES : Global Sales leaders celebrated at GBTA WINiT conference recog..
PU
08:05aDELTA AIR LINES : contributes $50K to Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to ..
AQ
11/09DELTA AIR LINES : St. Kitts is Poised for Growth with Extended Summer Season Air..
AQ
11/08DELTA AIR LINES : contributes $50K to Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to ..
AQ
11/07DELTA AIR LINES : contributes $50K to Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to ..
PU
11/07DELTA AIR LINES : Coveted for their skills and servant leadership, veterans make..
PU
11/07DELTA AIR LINES : Baird Global Industrial Conference 2019 Presentation (opens in..
PU
11/07DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
11/07DELTA AIR LINES : again selected as a top workplace for veterans by Indeed.com; ..
AQ
11/07DELTA AIR LINES : Worcester Regional Airport Salutes Veterans and Celebrates 750..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 924 M
EBIT 2019 6 495 M
Net income 2019 4 559 M
Debt 2019 10 385 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 8,25x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 37 101 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 65,25  $
Last Close Price 57,58  $
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.65%37 101
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.70%23 619
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.92%16 869
RYANAIR HOLDINGS29.53%16 704
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-12.46%13 927
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED13.68%11 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group