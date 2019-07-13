Delta Air Lines : Gulf Coast flight schedule beginning recovery as Barry weakens to Tropical Storm (Article)

The airline is eyeing a return to normal flight operations following Saturday cancellations across Louisiana. The airline's Operations and Customer Center continues to monitor the storm and will provide updates on any further changes to flight schedules.​

Delta is preparing to operate its final arrivals into the Gulf Coast this evening as the airline eyes a quick recovery following Tropical Storm Barry making landfall as a hurricane Saturday morning. The aircraft arriving Saturday evening will remain overnight and operate Sunday morning's departures, as scheduled. The decision restart flights was made as conditions began to improve in the region throughout Saturday afternoon - particularly in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, where all departures and most arrivals were cancelled early Saturday morning.

With the worst of the storm's impact in New Orleans and Baton Rouge dissipating, Delta's team of meteorologists is placing more of its focus on the Louisiana communities of Alexandria and Lafayette, where Barry is forecast to hit around daybreak on Sunday.

As the bulk of the storm's severe winds begin to decrease below levels of concern at airports in the region, flooding and other infrastructure challenges will be closely monitored by the airline's teams on the ground and in the airline's Operations and Customer Center through the remainder of the weekend. Delta's top priority of customer and employee safety will be kept top of mind as any future potential changes to flight schedules are made in close consultation with local leadership in the region.

A weather waiver remains in effect through Sunday, in addition to capped fares for customers traveling through cities along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama - allowing customers with travel scheduled to, through or from the six airports between Friday, July 12 and Sunday, July 14, to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.​​​

Delta is working with the American Red Cross to help provide food, shelter and cleanup services to those in need. To help those impacted by Tropical Storm Barry, please visit Delta's microsite to donate to the American Red Cross through Skywish, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flier program.

Saturday, 10:20 a.m.

Delta has cancelled all departures from New Orleans and Baton Rouge for Saturday as strong winds have impacted the region earlier than anticipated. While many arrivals into the two cities have also been cancelled, the last inbound flights scheduled to remain overnight are expected to operate as scheduled, pending necessary changes as the storm moves through the Gulf Coast.​​

Earlier this week, the airline also capped one-way non-stop and connecting fares to and from six cities on the Gulf Coast in an effort to help those choosing to leave the affected area, ranging by cabin, flight distance and market. Nonstop flights between the affected areas and Delta's central and eastern hubs are capped at as low as $299 in the Main Cabin, while flights to and from Delta's western hubs are capped at $399 for the Main Cabin. For connecting itineraries, flights are capped between roughly $399 and $9 99 depending on mileage.

Thursday, 9:40 p.m.

Delta has issued a weather waiver and capped fares for customers traveling through cities along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Barry, which has already produced significant rainfall and some flooding across the region. The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall overnight Friday into early Saturday bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall.​

The waiver allows customers with travel scheduled to, through or from the six airports between Friday, July 12 and Sunday, July 14, to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Additionally, the airline capped one-way non-stop and connecting fares to and from New Orleans, Baton Rouge, La., Lafayette, La., Gulfport, Miss., Jackson, Miss., and Mobile, Ala. in an effort to help those choosing to leave the affected area, ranging by cabin, flight distance and market. Nonstop flights between the affected areas and Delta's central and eastern hubs are capped at as low as $299 in the Main Cabin, while flights to and from Delta's western hubs are capped at $399 for the Main Cabin. For connecting itineraries, flights are capped between roughly $399 and $9​​​99 depending on mileage.

As of Thursday afternoon, the airline has no planned cancellations, though Delta's team of Meteorologists continue to keep a watchful eye on the tropical system-now the first named storm in the Gulf-providing regular updates to operations teams across the affected area.

Frontline teams are also making preparations for Tropical Storm Barry by dispatching extra staffing for ground support, securing hotels and additional resources to airports in the region.

Flooding remains a concern as the storm is expected to bring significant rainfall areas east of the forecast track. Tropical storm warnings and storm surge watches remain in effect for the region.

Wednesday, 6 p.m. ET

Delta's teams at several airports along the U.S. Gulf Coast, as well as in the airline's Operations and Customer Center in Atlanta, are monitoring an approaching tropical storm, which has already produced significant rainfall and some flooding across the region.

No cancellations are planned, but Delta's dedicated team of meteorologists continue to watch for changing weather conditions as the storm is expected to intensify to a Category 1 storm-to be named Barry-before it makes landfall late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Delta is working closely with airports and other stakeholders to evaluate airport facilities and operational readiness ahead of the storm.

Should it grow to a Category 1 storm as is anticipated, it will be the first named storm in the Gulf, and is likely to affect cities stretching from eastern Texas to New Orleans. Tropical storm and storm surge watches are already in effect for some of the region.

