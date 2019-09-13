Delta Air Lines : Jane Goodall visits Delta Flight Museum, ‘JANE' the movie featured on Delta Studio (Article)

Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : Jane Goodall visits Delta Flight Museum, 'JANE' the movie featured on Delta Studio

09/13/2019

Delta is pleased to announce world renowned conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and United Nations Messenger of Peace, will be featured on In-Flight Entertainment and visiting Delta this month as the airline's latest partner and one who understands the importance of protecting the world that we all share. ​

Dr. Goodall's partnership and passion complement the company's sustainability efforts, as it works to explore new opportunities to lower its environmental impact.

Highlights from Delta's ongoing work include:

Serving as an advocate for the planet and its species for almost 60 years, she has helped us understand the importance of Delta's sustainability strategy and the difference that we can make not only in the airline industry, but across the globe.

JANE Documentary on Delta Studio

Starting this month, customers will be able to find National Geographic's Emmy-winning documentary about her early career, JANE,onboard Delta Studio* through the end of the year.

Drawing from over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage, the documentary shows how Jane's chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of the natural world.

Dr. Goodall visits Delta Flight Museum

Dr. Jane Goodall will be hosting a community event on Sept. 21, at the Delta Flight Museum.

Families around Atlanta are invited to a community event open to the public on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

The Jane Goodall Institute's Roots & Shoots Celebration of Compassion, Action & Peace invites youth and their adult chaperones to hear a keynote by Dr. Goodall and guests. They will also attend workshops, participate in activities, meet other inspiring youth and showcase their big ideas at a community impact project fair.

Youth organizations, classrooms, and community members can read more information and register at https://rootsandshoots.org/take-action/events/atlanta2019.

*Delta Studio content may vary by aircraft and route.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 21:56:01 UTC
