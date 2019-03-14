Delta Air Lines : Join Delta crusade against modern slavery on #MyFreedomDay, starting in SLC (Article)

​​Global day of awareness offers opportunity to bring spirit of anti-trafficking activism to your station.

Today, a spotlight shines on the shadow of human trafficking during #MyFreedomDay, a day of action and awareness. As the leading airline in the fight against modern slavery, Delta will take part in numerous ways.

Delta flight crews have been making onboard announcements since the sun rose in Asia this morning, raising awareness of the problem and encouraging customers to #GetOnBoard. Delta worked with CNN to air Delta's new anti-human trafficking inflight video, now showing on flights across the world, on the worldwide news network.

'This cause is close to our heart as Delta people,' said Allison Ausband, Senior Vice President - In-Flight Service, executive sponsor of Delta's fight against modern slavery. '#MyFreedomDay gives all of us a fresh opportunity to contin​ue our momentum to end the inhumane crime of human trafficking once and for all.'​

Delta vs. human trafficking

The Freedom United partnership is one part of Delta's #GetOnBoard campaign, an extension of Delta's commitment to social responsibility and defending human ri​ghts. The campaign was launched in 2011, when Delta became the first airline to sign the ECPAT Code of Conduct. Delta facilitates volunteer opportunities for employees in 13 cities to support survivors in their recovery. Additionally, the airline offers apprenticeships for survivors at its Atlanta headquarters to provide opportunities to learn professional skills. The airline has also trained 61,000 employees to identify signs of human trafficking.

