Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : , LATAM to launch codesharing as carriers build leading partnership in Latin America (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 08:50pm EST
Important step begins to deliver benefits to customers with expanded connectivity to up to 51 destinations in South America.

Delta and LATAM will launch codesharing for flights operated by certain LATAM affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru beginning in the first quarter of 2020, pending receipt of applicable government approvals.

The codeshare will offer customers increased connectivity between up to 74 onward destinations in the United States and up to 51 onward destinations in South America.

Delta expects to expand codeshare opportunities to include more destinations in the near future. The airlines are also working toward introducing frequent flyer program reciprocity and reciprocal lounge access.

'This is an important milestone for customers as we begin to deliver on the transformative partnership between Delta and LATAM announced earlier this year,' said Steve Sear, Delta President - International and Executive Vice President - Global Sales. 'Once fully realized, this partnership will give us the ability to offer our shared customers an industry-leading network and superior service across the Americas.'

In September, Delta and LATAM announced an agreement that would bring together the leading airlines in North and South America, which once fully implemented will offer significantly expanded travel options for customers with access to 435 destinations worldwide. The enhanced cooperation is subject to governmental and regulatory approvals.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 01:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
08:50pDELTA AIR LINES : LATAM to launch codesharing as carriers build leading partners..
PU
02:50pDELTA AIR LINES : to host Investor Day on Dec. 12 (Article)
PU
02:11pDELTA AIR LINES : Hosts Investor Day on Dec. 12, 2019
PR
09:07aDELTA AIR LINES : Evacuation slide falls from jet, lands in yard; no one hurt
AQ
12/01DELTA AIR LINES : manages operations during winter storm, Northeast waiver in ef..
PU
12/01DELTA AIR LINES : manages holiday travel amid winter storm, waivers in effect fo..
PU
11/30DELTA AIR LINES : issues additional waiver for Midwest; Northeast waiver remains..
PU
11/28DELTA AIR LINES : people raise $110K at Covenant House Sleep Out America events ..
AQ
11/26DELTA AIR LINES : Italian government scrambles for deal to save Alitalia
AQ
11/26Ferrovie-led rescue no longer an option for Alitalia - minister
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 934 M
EBIT 2019 6 500 M
Net income 2019 4 565 M
Debt 2019 10 218 M
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 8,13x
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 36 566 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 65,55  $
Last Close Price 56,75  $
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.85%36 927
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.83%23 482
RYANAIR HOLDINGS29.12%16 755
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.92%16 121
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-10.36%14 217
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.44%11 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group