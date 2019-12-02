Delta Air Lines : , LATAM to launch codesharing as carriers build leading partnership in Latin America (Article)

Important step begins to deliver benefits to customers with expanded connectivity to up to 51 destinations in South America.

Delta and LATAM will launch codesharing for flights operated by certain LATAM affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru beginning in the first quarter of 2020, pending receipt of applicable government approvals.

The codeshare will offer customers increased connectivity between up to 74 onward destinations in the United States and up to 51 onward destinations in South America.

Delta expects to expand codeshare opportunities to include more destinations in the near future. The airlines are also working toward introducing frequent flyer program reciprocity and reciprocal lounge access.

'This is an important milestone for customers as we begin to deliver on the transformative partnership between Delta and LATAM announced earlier this year,' said Steve Sear, Delta President - International and Executive Vice President - Global Sales. 'Once fully realized, this partnership will give us the ability to offer our shared customers an industry-leading network and superior service across the Americas.'

In September, Delta and LATAM announced an agreement that would bring together the leading airlines in North and South America, which once fully implemented will offer significantly expanded travel options for customers with access to 435 destinations worldwide. The enhanced cooperation is subject to governmental and regulatory approvals.