Delta Air Lines : Latin America service suspension extends to Bogota and Cartagena, Colombia

10 P.M. UPDATE:

Following government travel restrictions announced Sunday, Delta is also temporarily suspending service to Bogota and Cartagena, Colombia.

New York-JFK to Bogota will be suspended beginning March 18. The last flight to Bogota will depart March 17, and the last flight to JFK will depart March 18.

Atlanta to Bogota will be suspended beginning March 25. The last flight to Bogota will depart March 24, and the last flight to Atlanta will depart March 25.

Atlanta to Cartagena will be suspended beginning March 24. The last inbound and outbound flights will operate on March 23.

Additionally, Delta is delaying its suspension of service to Saint Maarten to begin on March 17. Service was originally scheduled to suspend on March 16.

The last flight between Atlanta and St. Maarten will now operate on March 18.

The last flight between New York-JFK and St. Maarten will now operate on March 17.

A waiver for travel to and from Colombia will be available through May 31. Please check delta.com for details.

Original Post

12 P.M. UPDATE: Delta suspends service to Guatemala, Ecuador and St. Maarten in response to new travel restrictions

Following travel restrictions recently issued by additional governments in Latin America and the Caribbean, Delta is suspending service to Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA); Quito, Ecuador (UIO); and the island of St. Maarten (SXM).

GUATEMALA

The last flight between Los Angeles and Guatemala City will be Sunday, March 15, while service between Atlanta and Guatemala City will suspend after March 22. Service is suspended through April 19.

ECUADOR

The last flight between Atlanta and Quito will depart on Monday, March 16, and suspend through April 19.

ST. MAARTEN

The last flights to St. Maarten from Atlanta and New York-JFK will depart Monday, March 16 and suspend through March 31.

Further adjustments may be necessary, and any additional changes will be shared as soon as possible.

CHANGING YOUR FLIGHT

Delta has waived change fees for customers traveling to, from or through these destinations through May 31. Details are available on delta.com.

To help address customers with immediate travel needs, Delta is asking those who do not have travel in the next 72 hours to wait and contact the airline closer to their trip.

PROVIDING A SAFE AND CLEAN ENVIRONMENT

Delta's highest priority is to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees. The airline is regularly disinfecting check-in kiosks, ticket counters, gate areas, jet bridges, and more multiple times a day. More information on our cleaning procedures can be found here.

Comprehensive information and ongoing updates on Delta's response to the COVID-19 virus is available here.