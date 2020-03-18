Delta Air Lines : Limited operations resume hours after earthquake near Salt Lake City airport

Delta has resumed limited operations at Salt Lake City International Airport and expects to resume full operations once the FAA has backup equipment available and their main tower is deemed safe.

Previous update, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Delta teams are evaluating the impact on service after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck about 30 miles from the airline's hub at Salt Lake City International Airport.

'The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority following the earthquake this morning near Salt Lake City,' said Adam Ryan, Managing Director - Airport Customer Service Operations in Salt Lake City. 'All of our on-duty employees are safe and accounted for, and we're working closely with the airport to be able to resume our operation as soon as possible.'

Safety will remain top-of-mind as the Operations and Customer Center in Atlanta and the Delta team in Salt Lake City work with the FAA and airport officials to evaluate the operation. Air traffic was halted, and several dozen inbound flights were diverted to other area airports. Those flights will continue on to Salt Lake City once service resumes.

Delta is working with airport officials to access its facilities and operational surfaces before resuming service. Delta's reservations team has reached out to customers who may be impacted and want to adjust their flights.