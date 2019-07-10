Delta Air Lines : Meteorologists, operations teams keep watchful eye on Gulf Coast tropical storm (Article)

Delta's teams at several airports along the U.S. Gulf Coast, as well as in the airline's Operations and Customer Center in Atlanta, are monitoring an approaching tropical storm, which has already produced significant rainfall and some flooding across the region.

No cancellations are planned, but Delta's dedicated team of meteorologists continue to watch for changing weather conditions as the storm is expected to intensify to a Category 1 storm-to be named Barry-before it makes landfall late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Delta is working closely with airports and other stakeholders to evaluate airport facilities and operational readiness ahead of the storm.

Should it grow to a Category 1 storm as is anticipated, it will be the first named storm in the Gulf, and is likely to affect cities stretching from eastern Texas to New Orleans. Tropical storm and storm surge watches are already in effect for some of the region.

Customers flying to, from or through the region are encouraged to check real-time flight status on Delta.com or via the Fly Delta Mobile app.

Continue to monitor Delta News Hub for more information and updates.