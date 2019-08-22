Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : More ways for small and medium-sized businesses to soar with Delta SkyBonus (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:18pm EDT
  • SkyBonus is Delta's business loyalty program that allows companies to earn points that can be redeemed for travel, upgrades, Delta Sky Club access and more while their travelers continue to earn personal miles in the SkyMiles program
  • Delta continues to globalize and expand customer benefits by offering earn and redemption on Air France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico and now Virgin Atlantic, giving customers more ways to use their points and take their travel budget further

SkyBonus, Delta's business travel rewards program for small and mid-sized companies, is giving program members new opportunities to accrue and redeem points with partner Virgin Atlantic and to redeem points with partner Korean Air.

'Delta SkyBonus is the industry-leading travel loyalty program for small and medium-size enterprises that also has the largest global reach, spanning 53 countries in eight languages,' said Kristen Shovlin, Delta's Vice President - Sales Operations and Development. 'With more than 60,000 SkyBonus accounts across the world, bringing our partners Virgin Atlantic and Korean Air on board means that there are more ways for SkyBonus members to use their points for travel to more destinations worldwide.'

When companies purchase eligible flights as a SkyBonus program member, they earn SkyBonus points toward rewards like upgrades, tickets, Delta Sky Club membership and more. There is no enrollment cost, and employees continue to earn miles in SkyMiles® while they help their company earn points.

Members can earn and redeem points on multiple airlines thanks to Delta's global partnerships with Air France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico and now Virgin Atlantic.

Full program details including terms and conditions can be found at skybonus.delta.com.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 17:17:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
01:18pDELTA AIR LINES : More ways for small and medium-sized businesses to soar with D..
PU
01:13pDELTA AIR LINES : Using our global partnerships to enhance Delta SkyBonus progra..
PU
08/21DELTA AIR LINES : New York City waiver extended to Thursday due to thunderstorms..
PU
08/20DELTA AIR LINES : New York City waiver issued ahead of Wednesday thunderstorms (..
PU
08/20DELTA AIR LINES : Virgin Atlantic announces new flights between the UK and the U..
AQ
08/19DELTA AIR LINES : Travel tips for customers with disabilities (Article)
PU
08/19South Korean activist fund KCGI eyes Asiana Airlines stake, shares soar
RE
08/16DELTA AIR LINES : Now boarding - Virgin Atlantic and Delta unveil new schedule b..
AQ
08/15DELTA AIR LINES : Virgin Atlantic boost summer flying between U.S. and U.K. in 2..
PU
08/12ON THE MAP : Delta now flying from Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City hub (Article)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 932 M
EBIT 2019 6 594 M
Net income 2019 4 631 M
Debt 2019 9 968 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 8,19x
P/E ratio 2020 7,89x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 37 579 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 69,85  $
Last Close Price 58,01  $
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.25%37 579
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC1.86%21 913
AIR CHINA LTD.6.02%15 366
ANA HOLDINGS INC-7.92%11 147
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-15.40%10 590
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-20.07%10 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group