Delta Air Lines : New York City waiver extended to Thursday due to thunderstorms (Article)

08/21/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

Delta has extended the waiver through Thursday, August 22.

Tuesday Update, 6 p.m. ET

A weather waiver has been issued for customers traveling to, from or through New York City metro airports - New York-JFK, New York-LGA, Newark (EWR), Newburgh (SWF), and White Plains (HPN) - on Wednesday, as isolated thunderstorms are set to impact the region.

Delta's waiver allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans the ability to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Delta meteorologists continue to monitor and provide weather forecasts as the airline works to determine if changes to flight schedules are needed based on developing conditions.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

Delta launched SkyWatch Daily Outlook - a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 18:57:08 UTC
