Delta Air Lines : Newest Delta Sky Club exudes vibrant New Orleans culture (Article)

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : Newest Delta Sky Club exudes vibrant New Orleans culture

11/05/2019 | 02:10pm EST

Just in time for holiday travel - and if you're planning ahead, Mardi Gras 2020 - the newest Delta Sky Club at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport's new terminal will open its doors on Nov. 6.

Reflecting NOLA's unique culture, the new Club pays homage to the city and its celebrated art, jazz, and ​cuisine. ​

Located at the entrance to the C Concourse in MSY's new terminal, the Club offers guests a comfortable, creative space to recharge during their travel journey featuring:

  • Design inspired by the culture of New Orleans, with modern finishes and bold pops of color

  • Regionally-inspired artwork throughout the space, including pieces from local artists

  • Fresh, regionally-inspired cuisine including oysters, gumbo and muffuletta sandwiches rotating seasonally

  • A full-service bar featuring seasonal cocktails, beer from Abita, Gnarly Barley and Port Orleans brewing companies and wine selected by Delta's Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson

  • Comfortable seating, high-speed Wi-Fi and power outlets at nearly every seat

'This new Delta Sky Club creates an ideal space for guests to recharge,' said Claude Roussel, Managing Director - Delta Sky Club. 'The unmatched Club experience will wow our guests traveling through New Orleans.'

The new Delta Sky Club is the latest investment Delta is making for New Orleans travelers and replaces the existing New Orleans Club. Delta offers 25 peak-day departures with nonstop service to eight of its U.S. hubs, including three daily flights to New York City (LGA and JFK) and two daily flights to Los Angeles, easily connecting customers to the airline's global network of more than 300 destinations. Delta also offers nonstop daily service to other key New Orleans destinations including Raleigh-Durham.

The Club is situated within the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport's new terminal, from which Delta now operates. The $1.3 billion terminal spans 972,000 square feet and features three concourses, 35 gates, and several additional parking options.

The Delta Sky Club at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is the most recent example of the airline's investments to enhance the experience - later this year, Delta will debut several upgrades like more, comfortable seating and a completely redesigned food and bar experience at the John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4 Club.

As a part of a long-term effort to expand the award-winning Delta Sky Club experience across the network, Salt Lake International Airport will see a new nearly 28,000-square-foot Club in 2020 and Los Angeles International Airport will see a new Club in 2022 - both of which will feature a Sky Deck and breath-taking views. Over the past several years, Delta also opened new Clubs at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and a refreshed Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along with a new award-winning flagship clubs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.​​

Header photo: Artwork by Alexi Torres

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 19:09:01 UTC
