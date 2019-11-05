Delta Air Lines : Newly modified B767-400 brings Delta Premium Select to Santiago de Chile (Article)

2020 brings Delta Premium select product to two Latin American markets

Delta brings its newly modified B767-400 aircraft to customers traveling between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport (SCL), who now will be able to experience the new Delta Premium Select-Delta's international premium economy product. Santiago de Chile also will have a 31% capacity increase on its Delta One cabin. Effective Nov. 4, 2019, Delta Premium Select will be available for purchase for travel from Atlanta beginning Feb. 5, 2020.

'Soon our customers flying to and from Santiago de Chile will have more cabin choices and the benefits of Delta's continuous investments in its fleet and on-board experience,' said Rodrigo Bertola, Director - Hispanic South America, Central America and the Caribbean. 'These new seats, based on our latest design, give our customers a luxurious experience, which is complemented by the refreshed amenity kits and the soon to be announced fall menu and wine selection.'

With the arrival of the modified B767-400 to SCL, the airline will make available Delta Premium select to both Sao Paulo, Brazil and Santiago de Chile markets.

'The new aircraft represents an important increase in our capacity for the Santiago de Chile market which currently operates with a B767-300,' said Santiago Elijovich, General Manager- Hispanic South America. 'The newly modified B767-400 will bring 31% more seats on Delta One and of course the addition of 20 Delta Premium Select seats for customers traveling between Atlanta and the U.S.'

Delta is investing millions of dollars in its long-haul fleet, giving customers greater choice of cabin products. The B767-400 refit follows the introduction of the Delta One Suite and Delta Premium Select on its A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Details about Delta's new cabins:

Delta One

The cabin will feature a new seat customized for this aircraft, which offers extra privacy through high sides and a divider between the two middle seats in the 1-2-1 configuration. There will be 34 seats in total.

The memory foam-cushion seats will also feature personal stowage areas, customizable ambient lighting and 18' wide, high-resolution in-flight entertainment screens.

New self-service area for customers to enjoy snacks and beverages at their leisure throughout the flight.

Delta Premium Select

Delta's premium economy cabin, Delta Premium Select, will have 20 seats in a 2-2-2 configuration.

It is a separate cabin between Delta One and Main Cabin, offering customers dedicated service, plated meals on Alessi service ware, TUMI branded amenity kits, and LSTN noise-canceling headsets.

Seats, with memory foam cushions, will be 19' wide with up to 38' pitch and 7' recline. The seats will also feature an adjustable leg rest and footrest, along with a larger IFE 13.3' screen than found in Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin

Delta Comfort+ cabin will have a 2-3-2 configuration and 28 seats available.

New, wider seats with memory foam cushions and adjustable headrests for improved comfort on long-haul flights

10.1' seatback screens to enjoy the 1,000+hours of entertainment available on-demand via Delta Studio

Furthermore, the aircraft will also be fitted with Delta's own in-flight entertainment system created by Delta Flight Products (DFP). The first-of-its-kind system combines wireless technology with state-of-the-art tablet displays fixed mounted into the back of the seat. The system debuted on Delta's A220 fleet and is also rolling out on the new A330-900neo fleet before coming to the 767-400 aircraft as part of the interior refit.

In addition to the expected customer experience and cost benefits, wireless IFE also helps reduce the airline's environmental impact. The wireless streaming technology enables the reduction of about one pound of wiring per seat when installed on an aircraft. This means Delta's modified 767-400 fleet will save about 1,330 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Complementing the luxury of the new Delta One business class and Delta Premium Select, Delta recently announced the launch of upgraded TUMI amenity kits featuring basil-scented formulas from LE LABO's plant-based Body-Hair-Face collection.

Building off the airline's industry-leading work to remove single-use plastics, Delta is taking its commitment to environmental sustainability a step further through this product refresh. Delta's new amenity kits are no exception: by removing single-use plastic bags from Delta One kits, the airline will divert 30,951 pounds of plastic from landfills in one year. That's the equivalent to the weight of one Delta CRJ-200 jet.