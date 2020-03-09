Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : Offers No-Fee Changes for More Flights Amid Coronavirus Fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:58pm EDT

By Alison Sider

Delta Air Lines Inc. won't charge fees to change upcoming flights no matter when passengers booked them, saying it wanted to give more flexibility to fliers uncertain about upcoming travel plans.

Under the new policy announced Monday, Delta will offer free changes for existing reservations for trips through April 30. The airline is also waiving change fees for trips booked this month for travel through Feb. 25, 2021.

Airlines said bookings in the coming months have fallen significantly. Major companies have been telling their employees to avoid travel and others have become fearful of flying as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Many airlines have waived change fees for newly booked flights in an effort to encourage people to keep planning travel, but Delta is the first to broaden its waiver to include flights booked before the outbreak was in full swing.

The move comes amid growing pressure from lawmakers to ease burdens for all customers who had travel plans. Last week, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) sent letters to major airline CEOs calling on them to suspend the fees for reservations made prior to March. Senators Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote to the U.S. Department of Transportation asking the department suspend all airline ticket and change fees.

--Alison Sider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
06:58pDELTA AIR LINES : Offers No-Fee Changes for More Flights Amid Coronavirus Fears
DJ
06:44pCORONAVIRUS UPDATE : Aircraft fogging b-roll
PU
04:18pCORONAVIRUS UPDATE : Cleaning and disinfecting Delta planes, gates and kiosks
PU
11:33aCORONAVIRUS UPDATE FROM ED BASTIAN : Now, and always, we're ready when you are
PU
03/08PARITY IS POSSIBLE : Delta women share vision for a gender-balanced world on Int..
PU
03/07NO MORE REFILLS : U.S. airlines step up measures to guard against coronavirus
RE
03/07WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
RE
03/06Airline Stocks, Battered by Coronavirus, Rise on Stimulus Talk
DJ
03/06Wall St. to open sharply lower as virus fears shut down California (March 5)
RE
03/06Investors fret over risks to U.S. corporate credit as coronavirus spreads
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 313 M
EBIT 2020 6 296 M
Net income 2020 4 505 M
Debt 2020 10 972 M
Yield 2020 3,83%
P/E ratio 2020 6,03x
P/E ratio 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 27 744 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 68,44  $
Last Close Price 43,52  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-21.53%29 255
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.80%14 725
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.45%14 062
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-40.86%12 918
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.47%11 703
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-30.94%11 159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group