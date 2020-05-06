Log in
Delta Air Lines On Pace for Lowest Close Since September 2013 -- Data Talk

05/06/2020 | 10:49am EDT

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is currently at $21.09, down $0.62 or 2.86%

-- Would be lowest close since Sept. 6, 2013, when it closed at $19.89

-- Currently down five consecutive days; down 22.8% over this period

-- The aviation industry is selling debt at a record pace, reflecting investors' continuing willingness to buy debt from companies hard-hit by the pandemic. Delta Air Lines Inc. sold $3.5 billion of bonds -- the largest sale ever by an airline -- along with a $1.5 billion loan, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co

-- Longest losing streak since April 7, 2020, when it fell for eight straight trading days

-- Worst five day stretch since the five days ending April 3, 2020, when it fell 23.93%

-- Down 63.94% year-to-date

-- Down 66.61% from its all-time closing high of $63.16 on July 24, 2019

-- Down 62.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 8, 2019), when it closed at $56.45

-- Down 66.61% from its 52 week closing high of $63.16 on July 24, 2019

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $21.02

-- Down 3.18% at today's intraday low

-- Seventh most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:26:31 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

