Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : Peter Carter highlights benefits of airline partnerships, fair competition (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 09:50am EDT
Qatar Airways is violating the nation of Qatar's agreement with the U.S. by shifting subsidies to Air Italy, a small Italian airline that Qatar partly owns, Carter said.

Peter Carter, Delta's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, highlighted the consumer benefits of international joint ventures and made a case against state-subsidized airlines in appearances at the 2019 CAPA Centre for Aviation Americas Conference.

'We sometimes forget how much the international travel experience has been transformed' by airline partnerships such as Delta's with Virgin Atlantic, Korean Air, Aeromexico, Air France-KLM and others, he said during a keynote presentation at the conference in Denver Monday.

'Today on Delta anyone can book a ticket to almost anywhere on the globe in a completely seamless manner,' Carter said. 'The kicker is that this has all been accomplished while fares have gone down.'

Carter noted that in past decades, international travel could be an arduous journey that often included overnight connections, lost baggage and an inconsistent customer experience.

'Joint ventures have driven tremendous improvements in the experience,' he said, by allowing airlines to cooperate on schedules, operations and sales, creating a more seamless and convenient journey.

And, he added, Delta can fly international routes today on its own aircraft that never could have been feasible  without international partnerships, citing the airline's new Minneapolis-Seoul and Tampa-Amsterdam routes, among many others.

Carter also participated in a panel on Open Skies policy. He laid out the case that Qatar Airways is violating the nation of Qatar's agreement with the U.S.​ by shifting subsidies to Air Italy, a small Italian airline that Qatar partly owns. 

Qatar Airways, which is owned by the government and is heavily subsidized, has been using Air Italy to operate Europe-to-U.S. flights, which Carter called 'cheating.'

'We are big advocates and proponents of Open Skies, but we do think it needs to be fair,' he said. 'And what Qatar is doing is not fair.'

 

English


Related Topics

Related topics

Follow

Delta News Hub

Sign up for email alerts

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 13:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
03/18DELTA AIR LINES : Alitalia future uncertain after easyJet exits rescue talks
RE
03/15DELTA AIR LINES : New Terminal for Delta at New Orleans beginning May 15 (Articl..
PU
03/15YEAR 1 OF DELTA-KOREAN AIR JV : ‘Shared focus on customers' (Article)
PU
03/14DELTA AIR LINES : Join Delta crusade against modern slavery on #MyFreedomDay, st..
PU
03/14DELTA AIR LINES : Alitalia rescue at risk as its suitors set conditions
AQ
03/13DELTA AIR LINES : manages operations in Northern Plains region, schedule adjustm..
PU
03/13DELTA AIR LINES INC /DE/ : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Oblig..
AQ
03/13DELTA AIR LINES : furthers commitment to health and wellness with Child Life Spe..
PU
03/13DELTA AIR LINES : Winter storm prompts flight cancellations in Denver, surroundi..
PU
03/13Canadian Government Suspending Boeing Aircraft Affects Some U.S.-Canada Trave..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 211 M
EBIT 2019 6 140 M
Net income 2019 4 377 M
Debt 2019 7 483 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 7,75
P/E ratio 2020 7,22
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 34 450 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.1.68%34 450
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.44%21 789
AIR CHINA LTD.27.09%19 205
RYANAIR HOLDINGS14.88%15 851
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-11.23%14 458
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY23.19%13 464
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.