Delta Air Lines : Political Contributions Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Political Contributions & Activity Report

(2019)

Delta Air Lines ("Delta") actively participates and engages in the political process. Political participation takes many forms, including lobbying, making political contributions, and participating in trade associations. In conducting these activities, Delta conducts its business ethically and in compliance with the law. Management regularly consults with outside counsel to ensure political activities undertaken are reported as required by applicable federal, state and local.

Delta is subject to extensive regulation internationally and at the federal, state and local levels of government in the U.S. which have a significant impact on our business. Therefore, engagement in the legislative and regulatory process is necessary to our success and is in the best interest of stockholders.

Our Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; the Senior Vice President - Government Affairs; and the Vice President - State Government Affairs, in consultation with outside counsel, oversee all political activity. This includes any use of funds to further our public policy and political interests.

Political Contributions

The Corporate Governance Committee of the board of directors, comprised of independent directors, is responsible for overseeing the company's corporate and PAC political contributions and receives annual formal reports that review political giving. Management of our participation in such activities is the responsibility of the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary in conjunction with the Senior Vice President - Government Affairs, and the Vice President - State Government Affairs. Delta's political spending is aligned to a set of giving criteria and not the political preferences of any individual director, officer or employee.

Delta Air Lines Political Action Committee ("DeltaPAC")

Pursuant to federal election law, Delta does not make political contributions to candidates for a federal office or to third party federal political committees, such as political parties or political action committees whose purpose is to help elect federal candidates. However, we provide an opportunity for eligible employees to participate in the political process by joining our non-partisan political action committee, DeltaPAC. Employee participation in DeltaPAC is completely voluntary.

DeltaPAC makes contributions to federal candidates and committees which are funded solely by the voluntary contributions from PAC eligible employees. Delta does not favor or disadvantage any employee by reason of the amount of their contribution or the decision not to contribute to DeltaPAC. Coercive DeltaPAC solicitations are strictly prohibited. DeltaPAC offers employees an opportunity to speak with a unified voice on issues important to our company.

DeltaPAC has its own board of directors, which approves all PAC contributions. The DeltaPAC board of directors has established in its operating guidelines the following criteria to support candidates on a bipartisan basis - their position on Delta's priority issues, leadership position, committee assignments, representation of Delta operations/people and likelihood of election success. Candidates take positions on a wide range of issues and DeltaPAC contributions are not an endorsement of a candidate's comprehensive political views. DeltaPAC does not make contributions to presidential, state, or local candidates and does not make independent expenditures in support or opposition to a candidate.