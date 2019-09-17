Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : Premium Select brings luxury to Buenos Aires on modified B767-400 (Article)

09/17/2019 | 02:52pm EDT
  • Delta Premium Select expands to second Latin American market
  • Upgraded Boeing 767-400s will have new Delta One business class in 2020
  • LE LABO featured in upgrade TUMI amenity kits

Delta brings luxury to customers traveling between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Ezeiza International Airport, who now will be able to experience the new Delta Premium Select, the airline's international premium economy product. Buenos Aires will become the second Latin American market to be served by Delta's newly modified B767-400 aircraft, which also feature Delta One, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin. Effective Sept. 16, Delta Premium Select will be available for purchase for travel from Atlanta beginning April 15, 2020.

'We are proud to bring customers flying to and from Buenos Aires more choices and the benefits of Delta's continuous investments in its fleet and onboard experience,' said Rodrigo Bertola, Director - Hispanic South America, Central America and the Caribbean. 'These new seats, based on our latest design, give our customers a luxurious experience, which is complemented by refreshed amenity kits and a new winter menu and wine selection.'

Delta is investing millions of dollars in its long-haul fleet, giving customers greater choice of cabin products. The 767-400 refit follows the introduction of the Delta One suite and Delta Premium Select cabin on its Airbus 350 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Details about Delta's new cabins:

Delta One

  • The cabin will feature a new seat customized for this aircraft, offering extra privacy through high sides and a divider between the two middle seats in the 1-2-1 configuration. There will be 34 seats in total.
  • The memory foam cushion seats will feature personal stowage areas, customizable ambient lighting and 18-inch wide, high-resolution in-flight entertainment screens.
  • A new self-service area will allow customers to enjoy snacks and beverages at their leisure throughout the flight.

Delta Premium Select

  • Delta's premium economy cabin, Delta Premium Select, will have 20 seats in a 2-2-2 configuration.
  • It is a separate cabin between Delta One and Main Cabin, offering customers dedicated service, plated meals on Alessi serviceware, TUMI-branded amenity kits, and LSTN noise-canceling headsets.
  • Seats, with memory foam cushions, will be 19 inches wide with up to 38-inch pitch and 7-inch recline. The seats will also feature an adjustable leg rest and footrest, along with a larger 13.3-inch entertainment screen than those in Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin

  • New, wider seats with memory foam cushions and adjustable headrests offer improved comfort on long-haul flights.
  • 10.1-inch seatback screens feature 1,000+ hours of entertainment via Delta Studio.
  • The aircraft will be fitted with Delta's own in-flight entertainment system created by Delta Flight Products. The first-of-its-kind system combines wireless technology with state-of-the-art tablet displays mounted into the back of the seat. The system debuted on Delta's A220 fleet and is also rolling out on the new A330-900neo fleet before coming to the 767-400 aircraft as part of the interior refit.

In addition to the expected customer experience and cost benefits, wireless in-flight entertainment helps reduce environmental impact. The wireless streaming technology enables the reduction of about one pound of wiring per seat. This means Delta's modified 767-400 fleet will save about 1,330 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Complementing the luxury of the new Delta One business class and Delta Premium Select, Delta recently announced the launch of upgraded TUMI amenity kits featuring basil-scented formulas from LE LABO's plant-based Body-Hair-Face collection.

Building off the airline's industry-leading work to remove single-use plastics, Delta is taking its commitment to environmental sustainability a step further through this product refresh. Delta's new amenity kits are no exception - by removing single-use plastic bags from Delta One kits, the airline will divert 30,951 pounds of plastic from landfills in one year. That's the equivalent to the weight of one Delta CRJ-200 jet.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 18:51:03 UTC
