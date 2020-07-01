Log in
Delta Air Lines : Select Delta Sky Clubs reopen with additional layers of protection for guests

07/01/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

As Delta adds flights to its schedule and more travelers take to the skies, select Delta Sky Clubs are reopening their doors with additional layers of protection to keep customers safe and at ease.

Clubs in Chicago O'Hare (E Concourse), Denver, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix and San Francisco will join Clubs that are already operating as they reopen throughout July, with additional Clubs reopening as travel increases over the coming months.

'Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and guests,' said Claude Roussel, Managing Director - Delta Sky Club. 'Our Delta CareStandard extends to every step of the travel journey​ -- including Delta Sky Clubs. From seating capacity to cleaning procedures to individually packaged food options and a modified bar experience, we've thought through and improved every touch point to ensure you feel safe and at ease during your Club visit.'

That's why Delta Sky Clubs are transforming industry cleanliness with a new standard of clean that includes the same Delta CareStandard practices found throughout the airport and on-board:

Reducing Touch Points

  • Food buffets have been modified with grab & go style, individually packaged fresh food options like yogurt, fruit, muffins, pastries, salads, hummus and pita chips, and sandwiches.

  • Plexiglass partitions are being added at check-in, at the bar and between café tables.

  • Hand sanitizer dispensers have been added near high-traffic and high-touch areas.

  • For a touchless check-in experience, eligible American Express Card Members and existing Club Members can use MyWallet in the Fly Delta App to access digital cards for entry. 

Providing More Space

  • Club capacity is limited, and our teams are blocking select seats to promote more space.

  • Designated seating areas have been reserved for families traveling together.

  • Delta's mask-wearing requirements for customers and employees extend to Delta Sky Clubs.

  • Floor decals have been added to remind guest to maintain extra space.

Expanding Cleaning Measures

  • Clubs are sanitized nightly with a high-grade electrostatic spray that seeks out and clings to surfaces, instantly killing viruses on contact.

  • High-touch locations, including food and bar areas, are wiped down throughout the day.

  • All glassware is sanitized with high-temperature industrial dishwashers.

A comprehensive overview of the Delta CareStandard and more can be found via infographics, videos and Q&As on our delta.com Coronavirus Update Center.

As a part of a long-term effort to expand the award-winning Delta Sky Club experience across the network, Salt Lake International Airport will see a new, nearly 28,000-square-foot Club this fall and Los Angeles International Airport will see a new Club in 2022 - both of which will feature a Sky Deck and breath-taking views. Over the past several years, Delta also opened new Clubs at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and a refreshed Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, along with new award-winning flagship Clubs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.​​

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 18:03:03 UTC
