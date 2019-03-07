Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives a behind-the-scenes look at Delta's trained deicers (Video)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 01:39pm EST

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives a behind-the-scenes look at Delta's trained deicers

By Adrian Gee · posted March 7, 2019

The job of de-icing is vital to the safety of a flight as ice and snow can alter the aerodynamics of an aircraft. That is why Delta has invested millions in innovative de-ice tools, training for hundreds of employees and additional resources.

To understand the role of a de-ice worker, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited Delta's Atlanta hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to give a behind-the-scenes look at the airline's core team of deicers.

Watch the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's 'Jet-fueled Jobs' video series featuring Wayne Saxon, a Delta ramp agent who is specially trained to de-ice aircraft.

English

Related Topics

Related topics

Follow

Delta News Hub

Sign up for email alerts

Related Videos

Mar. 7, 2019
Watch the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's 'Jet-fueled Jobs' video series featuring Wayne Saxon, a Delta ramp agent who is specially trained to de-ice aircraft.
Mar. 1, 2019
Lt. Andrea Lewis is following in the footsteps of both of her parents - a military pilot and a commercial flight attendant.
English
Feb. 28, 2019
Customers will begin to see these expanded products on Seattle flights this summer.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 18:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
01:39pDELTA AIR LINES : The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives a behind-the-scenes loo..
PU
06:24aDELTA AIR LINES : Korean Air celebrates 50 years, looks forward to centennial mi..
AQ
03:53aDELTA AIR LINES : to Fly Year-Round from OAK to the Worlds Busiest Airport Atlan..
AQ
03/05BOEING : Delta dangles future order for 200 jets, considering Alitalia investmen..
RE
03/05Airlines stall in tackling climate change - investor group
RE
03/05DELTA AIR LINES INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/05SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY IN WESTJET'S SI : Airline launches inaugural flight between..
AQ
03/04DELTA AIR LINES : Reports Operating Performance for February 2019
PR
03/01DELTA AIR LINES : Pilot left gun behind in the cockpit of a Delta plane
AQ
03/01AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta for long tarmac delays
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 223 M
EBIT 2019 6 165 M
Net income 2019 4 370 M
Debt 2019 7 456 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 7,56
P/E ratio 2020 7,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 33 751 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.38%33 751
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.72%22 493
AIR CHINA LTD.31.28%19 782
RYANAIR HOLDINGS18.33%16 299
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-7.35%14 962
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY28.61%13 976
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.