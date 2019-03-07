Delta Air Lines : The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives a behind-the-scenes look at Delta's trained deicers (Video)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives a behind-the-scenes look at Delta's trained deicers
By Adrian Gee · posted March 7, 2019
Watch the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's 'Jet-fueled Jobs' video series featuring Wayne Saxon, a Delta ramp agent who is specially trained to de-ice aircraft.
