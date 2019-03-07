Delta Air Lines : The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives a behind-the-scenes look at Delta's trained deicers (Video)

By Adrian Gee · posted March 7, 2019

The job of de-icing is vital to the safety of a flight as ice and snow can alter the aerodynamics of an aircraft. That is why Delta has invested millions in innovative de-ice tools, training for hundreds of employees and additional resources.

To understand the role of a de-ice worker, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited Delta's Atlanta hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to give a behind-the-scenes look at the airline's core team of deicers.

Watch the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's 'Jet-fueled Jobs' video series featuring Wayne Saxon, a Delta ramp agent who is specially trained to de-ice aircraft.