DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
News 
News

Delta Air Lines : Thinking about buying stock in Heat Biologics, IZEA Worldwide, Ocugen Inc, Trevena Inc, or Delta Air Lines?

07/29/2020 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for HTBX, IZEA, OCGN, TRVN, and DAL.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-heat-biologics-izea-worldwide-ocugen-inc-trevena-inc-or-delta-air-lines-301102201.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
