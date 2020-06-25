Log in
Delta Air Lines : Thinking about buying stock in IZEA Worldwide, Vaxart Inc, Workhorse Group, TOP Ships, or Delta Air Lines?

06/25/2020 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for IZEA, VXRT, WKHS, TOPS, and DAL.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-izea-worldwide-vaxart-inc-workhorse-group-top-ships-or-delta-air-lines-301083719.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
09:32aDELTA AIR LINES : Thinking about buying stock in IZEA Worldwide, Vaxart Inc, Wor..
PR
06/24JetBlue, Spirit Decline Wednesday on Coronavirus, Quarantines
DJ
06/24U.S. Stock Futures Drop as Coronavirus Infections Surge
DJ
06/23DELTA AIR LINES : Thinking about buying stock in Translate Bio, Workhorse Group,..
PR
06/23Alitalia has ?232 million in cash as nationalisation looms
RE
06/23DELTA AIR LINES : to resume flights between U.S. and China June 25
AQ
06/22DELTA AIR LINES : to resume flights Thursday between U.S. and China
AQ
06/22DELTA AIR LINES : Ready to return to the skies? 5 essential pre-travel tips to e..
PU
06/22DELTA AIR LINES : SkyTeam launches safety measures as all 19 airlines commit to ..
PU
06/22Delta to resume flights between U.S. and China
RE
More news
