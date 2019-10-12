Delta Air Lines : Tokyo-Haneda and Narita airports closed until Sunday, additional cancellations (Article)

Waiver: Kansai (KIX), Nagoya (NGO), Tokyo-Haneda (HND) and Tokyo-Narita (NRT)

When: Wed., Oct. 9 - Sun., Oct. 13

Due to Typhoon Hagibis' forecasted track, Tokyo-Haneda (HND) and Tokyo-Narita (NRT) airports are closed until Sunday, prompting Delta to cancel additional flights for its Saturday and Sunday operation. Pending damage assessment and train availability, Tokyo-Haneda and Tokyo-Narita are scheduled to reopen Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time, respectively.

As of Saturday night local time, winds have subdued in Tokyo-Haneda and Tokyo-Narita to 69 and 85 miles per hour, respectively. Hagibis is expected to continue to weaken and Delta teams in the Operations and Control Center anticipate resuming flights departing from the U.S. Sunday and arriving into Japan Monday. Additionally, the airline does not expect any disruptions to its flights in Kansai and Nagoya Sunday. However, Delta's operations team are keeping an eye on the storm and will make adjustments as needed.

A weather waiver for the four Japanese cities impacted remains in effect through Sunday, Oct 13. This waiver allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Friday, Oct. 11 Update

Delta's team of meteorologists is forecasting Typhoon Hagibis to make landfall in Tokyo Saturday evening local time into early Sunday morning, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to the area. Due to the storm's projected impact, Delta cancelled 18 mainline flights for Kansai, Nagoya, Tokyo-Haneda and Tokyo-Narita airports on Friday and Saturday.

As of Saturday morning local time, Typhoon Hagibis is located 345 miles southwest of Tokyo and 276 miles south of Nagoya with sustained winds of 126 mph - making Hagibis equivalent to a Category 4 Hurricane. The rapidly moving storm is expected to weaken to a Category 1 - equivalent with sustained winds of 95 mph when it makes landfall in Tokyo. Meteorologists anticipate wind speeds will continue to weaken Saturday night as Hagibis moves offshore Sunday morning into the evening.

Ahead of the storm's impact, the airline issued a weather waiver for four Japanese cities that allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 Update

Ahead of possible impacts from Typhoon Hagibis Friday night through Saturday, Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for four Japanese cities that allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

While the airline has not yet made any changes to scheduled flights, teams in the Operations and Customer Center continue to keep an eye on the system across the Pacific to determine if changes are necessary as Hagibis is projected to bring high winds to Tokyo and surrounding airports this weekend.

