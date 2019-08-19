Log in
Delta Air Lines : Travel tips for customers with disabilities (Article)

08/19/2019 | 11:17am EDT
Delta continues to listen to feedback from customers, employees and advocates on its Advisory Board on Disability to help us make the flying experience better for those with unique needs.

As Delta seeks to connect its customers to the world, the airline also seeks to make travel easier for all - especially for customers with disabilities. That's why Delta continues to listen to feedback from customers, employees and advocates on its Advisory Board on Disability, while making changes to enhance the flying experience.

Millions of people fly Delta each year, and many of them have unique travel circumstances. While Delta understands that customers are the best experts on their disabilities, the airline offers the following accommodations to assist them throughout their travels.

For those traveling with assistive devices

If customers wish to use Delta's wheelchair equipmentfor travel within the airport, they can check their wheelchair at the ticket counter during check-in or the gate prior to boarding.Customers are encouraged to fill out the Wheelchair Handling Form, provided on delta.com, which outlines how to best handle specific assistive devices. The form can be placed on a customer's wheelchair or battery operated scooter in case the customer is not present at the time the device is transferred to the airport operations team for aircraft loading.

In the event of damage to an assistive device, it's best for customers to notify Delta immediately - before leaving the airport. This allows the airline to begin the resolution process as soon as possible. Delta works with industry experts to help employees assess damage quickly and escalate the repairs process.

​Wheelchair Handling Form Tips:

  • Print form, place in a plastic sleeve or laminate for repeated use

  • Secure the form on the wheelchair seat or attach it to the back of the chair

  • Verbally share how to place device in neutral, release/apply the brakes, pick up device, etc. with staff at the gate ​​

For those traveling with sensory sensitivities

Many airports offer multisensory or calming rooms for travelers who have sensory sensitivities. Delta, in partnership with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and autism advocacy group Autism Speaks, welcomes customers to Atlanta Airport's multisensory room on F Concourse that provides a calming, supportive environment for customers on the autism spectrum. The room contains a mini ball pit, bubbling water sculpture, a tactile activity panel and other items children can interact with to help calm and prepare them for their travel experience.

Similar calming rooms are also available in the following airports:

  • Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

  • Miami International Airport

  • Myrtle Beach International Airport

  • London Heathrow Airport

  • Shannon Airport

For those who are Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing

From booking to check-in, departure to arrival, the Fly Delta app is the ideal travel companion for customers who are Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing. Customers using desktop or laptop computers can also chat with a Delta Virtual Assistant or a live Reservations specialist on delta.com to get quick answers to questions by visiting Delta's Need Help page. Later this fall, customers will also be able to use Apple Business Chat messaging to chat with a Virtual Assistant or live Reservations specialist on their iOS devices.

Some airports offer hearing loops and visual paging system, for customers who are Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing. Hearing loops, or 'induction loop' systems, magnetically transmit sound to hearing aids and cochlear implants with telecoils (T-coils). T-coils function as antennae, relaying sounds directly into the ear without background noise. Visual paging alongside arrival and departure signage is also available at the following major airports:

  • Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

  • John F. Kennedy International Airport

  • Los Angeles International Airport

  • London Heathrow Airport

  • Memphis International Airport

  • Miami International Airport

  • Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport

  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

  • Raleigh-Durham International Airport

  • Greater Rochester International Airport

  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

  • Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport

  • Nashville International Airport

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
