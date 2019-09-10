Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : Travel waiver issued for San Francisco airport due to runway construction (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

Where: San Francisco, Calif. (SFO)

When: Sept. 9-26, 2019

Delta has issued a travel waiver for customers traveling to, from or through San Francisco, Calif. (SFO) due to runway construction at the airport. Customers may experience delays as one of four runways is out of service for repairs.

This waiver allows customers with flexibility in their trav​el plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 20:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
04:37pDELTA AIR LINES : Travel waiver issued for San Francisco airport due to runway c..
PU
04:22pDELTA AIR LINES : supports Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations across the U.S. ..
PU
09:06aDELTA AIR LINES : Air france and delta take cinema soaring at 45th deauville ame..
AQ
09/09Delta Air Lines hikes stake in Hanjin Kal to 9.21%
RE
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : teams carry 13,000 pounds of supplies to Bahamas, 100 evacuees..
PU
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : Sky Club and new Haneda routes coming for Tokyo-bound customer..
PU
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : Testing testing (Article)
PU
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : operates additional relief flights to Bahamas, delivers suppli..
PU
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : AIR FRANCE AND DELTA TAKE CINEMA SOARING AT 45TH DEAUVILLE AME..
AQ
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : to operate two additional relief flights to Bahamas, deliver s..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 934 M
EBIT 2019 6 601 M
Net income 2019 4 631 M
Debt 2019 10 550 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 8,21x
P/E ratio 2020 7,86x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 37 644 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 69,71  $
Last Close Price 58,11  $
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.45%37 644
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC4.30%22 437
AIR CHINA LTD.9.82%15 954
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-11.09%11 923
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.15.16%11 310
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.20%11 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group