Delta Air Lines : Up Over 7%, Currently Up Seventh Consecutive Day -- Data Talk

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is currently at $29.18, up $2.00 or 7.35%

-- Would be highest close since June 23, 2020, when it closed at $29.64

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 15, 2020, when it rose 9.54%

-- Shares of air carriers were broadly higher Monday, after data showing that travel demand reached over the weekend the highest level seen since mid-March

-- Currently up seven consecutive days; up 16.99% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Jan. 17, 2020, when it rose for eight straight trading days

-- Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending June 10, 2020, when it rose 20.9%

-- Up 16.85% month-to-date

-- Down 50.11% year-to-date

-- Down 53.8% from its all-time closing high of $63.16 on July 24, 2019

-- Down 50.26% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 12, 2019), when it closed at $58.66

-- Down 52.96% from its 52-week closing high of $62.03 on Jan. 17, 2020

-- Up 52.05% from its 52-week closing low of $19.19 on May 15, 2020

-- Traded as high as $29.24; highest intraday level since July 1, 2020, when it hit $29.85

-- Up 7.58% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 15, 2020, when it rose as much as 10.61%

All data as of 2:51:33 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet