Delta Air Lines : Up Over 7%, Currently Up Seventh Consecutive Day -- Data Talk

08/10/2020 | 03:17pm EDT

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is currently at $29.18, up $2.00 or 7.35%

-- Would be highest close since June 23, 2020, when it closed at $29.64

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 15, 2020, when it rose 9.54%

-- Shares of air carriers were broadly higher Monday, after data showing that travel demand reached over the weekend the highest level seen since mid-March

-- Currently up seven consecutive days; up 16.99% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Jan. 17, 2020, when it rose for eight straight trading days

-- Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending June 10, 2020, when it rose 20.9%

-- Up 16.85% month-to-date

-- Down 50.11% year-to-date

-- Down 53.8% from its all-time closing high of $63.16 on July 24, 2019

-- Down 50.26% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 12, 2019), when it closed at $58.66

-- Down 52.96% from its 52-week closing high of $62.03 on Jan. 17, 2020

-- Up 52.05% from its 52-week closing low of $19.19 on May 15, 2020

-- Traded as high as $29.24; highest intraday level since July 1, 2020, when it hit $29.85

-- Up 7.58% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 15, 2020, when it rose as much as 10.61%

All data as of 2:51:33 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 087 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 921 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,19x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 17 267 M 17 267 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 36,59 $
Last Close Price 27,18 $
Spread / Highest target 72,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.52%17 267
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.33%14 788
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.93%12 923
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.68%10 675
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.03%9 989
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-20.83%9 322
