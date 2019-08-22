Delta Air Lines : Using our global partnerships to enhance Delta SkyBonus program (Article)

Delta SkyBonus, a loyalty program for small and medium sized businesses that purchase travel from us, is expanding award options by adding two of our global partners: Virgin Atlantic for accrual and redemption and Korean Air for redemption.

This is important because Delta is using its global partnerships to increase the value proposition of SkyBonus to customers, giving them more reasons to be loyal to us. SkyBonus members today can also earn and redeem points on partners Air France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico and now Virgin Atlantic.

When companies purchase eligible flights as a SkyBonus program member, they earn SkyBonus points toward rewards like upgrades, tickets, Delta Sky Club membership and more. There is no enrollment cost, and their employees continue to earn miles in SkyMiles® while they help their company earn points.

'Delta SkyBonus is the industry-leading travel loyalty program for small and medium-size enterprises that also has the largest global reach, spanning 53 countries in eight languages,' said Kristen Shovlin, Delta's V.P. - Sales Operations and Development. 'With more than 60,000 SkyBonus accounts across the world, bringing our partners Virgin Atlantic and Korean Air on board means that there are more ways for SkyBonus members to use their points for travel to more destinations worldwide.'