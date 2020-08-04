Log in
Delta Air Lines : Virgin Atlantic Files for Bankruptcy Protection in the U.S.

08/04/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

By Andrew Scurria and Patrick Fitzgerald

Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. to put into effect a $1.5 billion rescue package designed to keep the airline solvent through the coronavirus pandemic and aid the billionaire's broader efforts to stabilize his travel and tourism businesses.

Virgin Atlantic sought protection under chapter 15 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, as part of the airline's court-sanctioned restructuring process in the U.K. that includes GBP600 million ($784 million) in financial support from shareholders.

Chapter 15 is the section of the U.S. bankruptcy code that gives foreign companies access to many of the benefits of U.S. bankruptcy law. Virgin's lawyers are seeking a temporary restraining order from the U.S. court, which would freeze lawsuits and shield its U.S.-based assets from potential seizure during restructurings in their home countries.

The restructuring deal will supply the airline with a GBP200 million capital investment from Mr. Branson's Virgin Group and GBP170 million in secured loans from U.S.-based Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP.

Under the proposal, Virgin Group will retain its 51% controlling stake in the airline, and U.S. partner Delta Air Lines Inc. will continue to hold the remaining 49%. Both companies are deferring fees on things like using Virgin's brand name and Delta's booking system.

In court papers, Virgin Atlantic said the recapitalization is essential to the company's ability "to reposition itself to not only survive the exigent threats posed by the Covid-19 global pandemic but to thrive once the immediate global health crisis passes." For the restructuring to take effect, a U.S. court order is required making the terms binding in the U.S., the airline said.

Government restrictions put in place to combat infections and passengers' fear of contagion have devastated passenger flight volumes world-wide, forcing airlines from Europe to Latin America and the U.S. to seek concessions from creditors and bailouts from governments.

An English court Tuesday ordered Virgin to convene a meeting of creditors Aug. 25. A hearing to consider approval of the airline's restructuring plan is slated for Sept. 2 in London.

Write to Andrew Scurria at andrew.scurria@wsj.com and Patrick Fitzgerald at patrick.fitzgerald@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 087 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 921 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,07x
Yield 2020 1,10%
Capitalization 16 307 M 16 307 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,09 $
Last Close Price 25,67 $
Spread / Highest target 83,1%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.91%16 009
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.53%13 949
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.42%12 802
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-30.15%10 626
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-63.82%9 131
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-21.51%9 107
