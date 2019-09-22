Delta Air Lines : Weather waiver issued for Bermuda ahead of Tropical Storm Jerry (Article)

Where: Bermuda (BDA)

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24

Delta's team of meteorologists is keeping an eye on the track of Tropical Storm Jerry, which is expected to pass north of Bermuda Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon with winds gusts of 35-45 mph. This waiver allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.