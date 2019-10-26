Delta Air Lines : Weather waiver issued for New York metro airports (Article)

Log in
Delta Air Lines : Weather waiver issued for New York metro airports

0
10/26/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

Where: New York, NY-John F Kennedy (JFK), New York, NY-LaGuardia (LGA), Newark, NJ (EWR), Newburgh, NY (SWF), White Plains, NY (HPN)

When: Sunday, Oct. 27

Delta has issued a weather waiver for airports in the New York metropolitan area as the airline's team of meteorologists is forecasting thunderstorms that will likely prompt Air Traffic Control and routing delays. This waiver allows customers with flexibility in their travel plans to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Know before you go, with Delta's new SkyWatch Daily Outlook page

SkyWatch Daily Outlook is a customer-focused version of Delta's internal operational outlook, updated daily. SkyWatch provides customers with pertinent information about Delta's operation and will be posted to delta.com and the Fly Delta app in the advisories section, giving customers added transparency into potential disruptions to their travel plans.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 19:11:01 UTC
