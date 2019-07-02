Delta Air Lines : adds Jacksonville service to expanding Raleigh-Durham network (Article)

Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : adds Jacksonville service to expanding Raleigh-Durham network

07/02/2019
Delta has more than doubled its service from Raleigh since 2010, adding 20 additional destinations and more than 25,000 weekly seats.

​Delta is building on its presence and investment in Raleigh-Durham with new daily nonstop service to Jacksonville, Fla., beginning Sept. 7, 2019.

'As Raleigh's largest airline, Delta is committed to providing our customers in this community options for travel to the business and leisure destinations they value most,' said David Stratchko, Delta's Director of Sales - East Region. 'This new service to Jacksonville is just the latest in a series of successful recent additions to our network portfolio in Raleigh.'

The service will be operated by Delta Connection carriers on 69-seat CRJ-700 and 76-seat CRJ-900 regional jets, which both feature an all-aisle-and-window seating configuration. Every seat has access to Wi-Fi and streaming in-flight entertainment via Delta Studio.

RDU is one of Delta's largest non-hub airports, with up to 81flights per day to 31destinations worldwide. The airline has more than doubled its service from Raleigh since 2010, adding 20additional destinations and more than 25,000 weekly seats. Earlier this year, Delta added new nonstop service from Raleigh to Chicago O'Hare, New Orleans and Pittsburgh.

Delta also connects Raleigh customers to Europe and beyond through its partner hub with daily nonstop service to Paris-Charles de Gaulle. In November, Delta announced it would insource 100 combined full time jobsat Raleigh and Austin to support its high level of service at both airports.

Jacksonville is the sixth Florida city with Delta service from RDU, along with Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando and seasonal winter flights to Miami and Fort Myers. Delta has increased seats on flights to JAX by 13 percent for the fall of 2019.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 01:47:09 UTC
