Delta Air Lines : adds first Airbus A330-900neo to its fleet (Article)

05/23/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

Delta's first A330-900neo, Ship 3401, is venturing westbound as flight 9941 today from its Toulouse birthplace across the Atlantic Ocean to Delta's Technical Operations Center in Atlanta. There, further work will commence to officially bring the aircraft into the airline's fleet.

In partnership with Airbus, Delta is flying the delivery flight with​ a synthetic jet fuel and is exploring opportunities with Airbus to power future delivery flights with similar fuels.

Customers will first see the aircraft on trans-Pacific flights from Delta's Seattle hub later this summer, with the experience featuring:

  • A modern, luxurious interior with all four branded seat products - Delta One suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin
  • Thoughtful touches like in-seat power ports, full-spectrum LED ambient lighting, spacious overhead bins, and memory foam cushions throughout the aircraft for added comfort
  • Thousands of hours of complimentary entertainment via seatback entertainment screens, powered by a new wireless IFE system from Delta Flight Products
  • High-speed 2Ku internet connectivity, including free mobile messaging through iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger

Delta has a total of 35 purchase commitments for the A330-900neo as older 767-300ERs retire in the years ahead at the end of their serviceable life cycle.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 21:17:04 UTC
