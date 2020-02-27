Log in
Delta Air Lines : and LATAM accelerate industry leading partnership with loyalty agreement, launch of first codeshare flights

02/27/2020 | 12:43pm EST
  • Delta frequent flyers benefit from reciprocal mileage earn and redemption for flights flown on/after April 1, 2020.
  • Delta code now added on flights operated by LATAM's affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, giving customers more travel options
  • Additional codeshare agreement reached for flights operated by LATAM Airlines Brazil
  • Delta to co-locate at LATAM's São Paulo/GRU hub

Delta and LATAM Airlines Group ('LATAM') have reached agreement to launch frequent flyer reciprocity across the carriers' broad networks, offering customer benefits across more than 435 destinations worldwide. Additionally, the carriers continue to expand codesharing across more flights throughout the region, adding expanded connectivity for customers.

'Together with LATAM, we are building an industry leading and customer-focused partnership that connects North and South America like never before,' said Delta President - International and Executive Vice President - Global Sales Steve Sear. 'With frequent flyer reciprocity and new codeshare flight options, we're already beginning to deliver on this partnership for our customers, with much more to come.'

Frequent flyer benefits, including reciprocal mileage earn and redemption, will be effective for Delta SkyMiles Members traveling on LATAM flights on or after April 1, 2020. Reciprocal mileage earn and redemption will be applicable for all flights in the Delta and LATAM networks. Elite reciprocal benefits, including lounge access and priority boarding, bags and seats are expected to launch later in 2020.

Carriers continue to expand codesharing

Additionally, the carriers continue to expand codesharing across their networks. As a next step, the airline groups have reached agreement to launch codesharing between Delta and LATAM's affiliate in Brazil beginning in the first half of 2020, subject to governmental and regulatory approvals. The agreement will create improved opportunities for customers to connect on up to 65 routes throughout Delta's U.S. and Canada network and up to 37 LATAM routes in Brazil.

Codesharing has now launched between Delta and LATAM's affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. When fully implemented, these codesharing agreements would provide customers increased connectivity on up to 74 onward routes in the United States and up to 51 onward routes in South America. Codesharing for flights operated by LATAM's Colombia and Ecuador affiliates are visible on delta.com for flights effective now, and codesharing for Peru is effective for flights beginning March 29, 2020, pending final Peruvian government approval.

Additionally, select interline routings connecting Delta and LATAM flights are now available for booking on direct Delta channels, including delta.com.

Co-location, complementary networks expand options and convenience

Delta will co-locate its operations with LATAM in São Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport Terminal 3 on March 29, 2020, to facilitate swifter connections for customers. In New York-JFK, LATAM has already relocated its operations to Terminal 4, improving the connecting experience for customers traveling onward on Delta flights.

Delta has also announced plans to broaden its footprint in south Florida with 13 new daily nonstop flights* to Miami International Airport (MIA) from hubs and top corporate travel destinations around the U.S., including new service from Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City and Tampa. Delta's new flight schedule will be timed to maximize connectivity with LATAM. The two airlines are already conveniently co-located at MIA, allowing swift connecting times for customers.

In September 2019, Delta and LATAM announced an agreement that would bring together the leading airlines in North and South America. In December 2019, Delta announced the completion of its previously announced tender offer to acquire a 20 percent equity stake in LATAM, an investment that continues Delta's strategy of making equity investments in key airline partners around the globe. When fully implemented, the Delta and LATAM partnership will hold the leading position in five of the top six South American markets from the U.S.

* The new flights are now available for sale and will operate beginning May 4, 2020 (MIA-MCO and MIA-TPA); May 22, 2020 (RDU-MIA); July 28, 2020 (SLC-MIA);

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:03:09 UTC
