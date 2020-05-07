Delta Air Lines : and LATAM sign trans-American Joint Venture Agreement

Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates have signed a trans-American Joint Venture Agreement that, once regulatory approvals where required are granted, will combine the carriers' highly complementary route networks between North and South America, providing customers with a seamless travel experience and industry-leading connectivity.

'Late last year, we set out to build the leading strategic alliance in Latin America together with LATAM, and while the industry landscape has changed, our commitment to this joint venture is as strong as ever,' said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. 'Even as our carriers contend with the impact of COVID-19 on our business and take steps to protect the safety of our customers and employees, we are also building the airline alliance we know they'll want to fly in the future.'

'While we remain focused on navigating the COVID-19 crisis and protecting the safety and well-being of our passengers and employees, we also have to look to the future to ensure the best possible customer experience and support the long-term sustainability of the group,' said Roberto Alvo, CEO, LATAM Airlines Group. 'Our bilateral strategic alliance with Delta remains a priority and we firmly believe that it still promises to offer customers the leading travel experience and connectivity in the Americas.'

Since September 2019, Delta and LATAM have achieved various milestones in their framework agreement with customer benefits including:

Codeshare agreements between Delta and LATAM's affiliates in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil that allow customers to purchase flights and access onward destinations in their respective networks and will be expanded to cover long-haul flights between the United States/Canada and South America, as well as regional flights. Delta and LATAM's affiliates in Chile and Argentina also plan to sign codeshare agreements in the coming weeks.

between Delta and LATAM's affiliates in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil that allow customers to purchase flights and access onward destinations in their respective networks and will be expanded to cover long-haul flights between the United States/Canada and South America, as well as regional flights. Delta and LATAM's affiliates in Chile and Argentina also plan to sign codeshare agreements in the coming weeks. Frequent flyer benefits: Delta SkyMiles members can earn and use miles on LATAM flights, while LATAM Pass members can earn and usemiles on Delta flights across their respective networks. Reciprocal top tier loyalty recognition is expected to be available during June 2020.

Delta SkyMiles members can earn and use miles on LATAM flights, while LATAM Pass members can earn and usemiles on Delta flights across their respective networks. Reciprocal top tier loyalty recognition is expected to be available during June 2020. Smoother connections at hub airports: Customers can easily connect betweenDelta and LATAM flights in hub airports where the carriers have collocated, including Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York City) and Terminal 3 at São Paulo's Guarulhos Airport.

Customers can easily connect betweenDelta and LATAM flights in hub airports where the carriers have collocated, including Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York City) and Terminal 3 at São Paulo's Guarulhos Airport. Mutual lounge access: Eligible LATAM customers can access the Delta Sky Club in New York-JFK and eligible Delta customers can access LATAM's lounge in Bogota/BOG. Expanded reciprocal lounge access at airports throughout the Americas is planned for June 2020.

For more information, visit delta.com/us/en/airline-partners/latam or latam.com/en_us/about-us/latam-delta-alliance/