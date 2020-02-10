Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 04:37:32 pm
57.75 USD   -0.29%
06:33pDELTA AIR LINES : builds employee diversity and inclusion strength during 'Day of Understanding'
PU
04:58pDELTA AIR LINES : Form4
PU
02/07DELTA AIR LINES : Form4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : builds employee diversity and inclusion strength during 'Day of Understanding'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:33pm EST

Core to Delta's mission of connecting the world is our work to first reflect and respect the world. Often, misunderstanding can be one of our biggest barriers to connection.

To broaden understanding of ourselves, our world, our differences and all that we share, Delta hosted our second Day of Understanding with over 300 guests at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta.

The day was one pin on Delta's map to seek diversity and promote inclusion, following Ed Bastian's commitment to the CEO Action for Diversity & inclusion, a movement including more than 850 of the country's leading CEOs and presidents to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Bastian hosted the event in partnership with the Office of Global Diversity and Inclusion and the Diversity and Inclusion Council.

'Our journey of diversity and inclusion at Delta is one of continuous progress. And it is not a journey we will win alone, nor a milestone that can be achieved overnight. Like the value diversity places on unique perspectives, it will take each of our unique commitments to seeing this succeed at Delta,' said Bastian. 'I am personally invested in seeing Delta continue to grow and improve in this space, but it will truly take a shared responsibility from each member of the Delta family to make this a success.'

Eric Phillips, Senior Vice President - Pricing and Revenue Management and Chairman of Delta's Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Council, added: 'Diversity and inclusion is not this altruistic term. It's a business imperative, and importantly, it's a skill and a capability. We want to be world-class in diversity & inclusion the same way we're world-class in operational reliability, the same way we're world class in revenue generation, the same way that we're world class in taking care of our customers.'

The event included a moderated training on how to have 'R.I.C.H.' dialogues - which Reggie Butler, CEO of Performance Paradigms, calls conversations around race, identity, culture and heritage. Within the next 18 months, Delta is aiming to train people at every level of the organization with programs for employees and leaders at every level of the company to engage in a similar dialogue in smaller groups.

'It's our differences that add perspective and value that Delta needs,' said Keyra Lynn Johnson - Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. 'As we talk about our similarities, I don't ever want us to overshadow that our differences are an important part of what makes Delta unique. And we are going to put those differences to work today.'

D&I teams and employees from Coca-Cola, Expedia, The Home Depot, Korn Ferry, PwC, and UPS joined Delta's event. Special guests also included Delta Board of Directors members Kathy Waller, William 'Bill' Easter, and David Taylor.

'We have heard time and time again that it is the Delta people that make [diversity and inclusion] happen. And you ought to know that that is authentically said because in the boardroom we hear it each meeting,' said David Taylor, Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company.

'To create a culture that's truly inclusive, that unlocks the potential in this room and throughout the company… it's going to be a force to be reckoned with. More than just the best company in your industry, you'll impact so many people.'

Take the 'I Act On' pledge to check your bias, speak up for others and show up for all here. Learn more about how Delta is seeking diversity, promoting inclusion and celebrating Black History this month here.

Related Topics:
Related Images
Not finding what you need?
Search
Search

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
06:33pDELTA AIR LINES : builds employee diversity and inclusion strength during 'Day o..
PU
04:58pDELTA AIR LINES : Form4
PU
02/07DELTA AIR LINES : Form4
PU
02/07DELTA AIR LINES : Form4/A
PU
02/07DELTA AIR LINES : Forbes names Delta a ‘Top Workplace for Diversity
PU
02/07FROM 'HOPELESS' TO THE WHITE HOUSE : Delta apprenticeship program helps write ne..
AQ
02/06DELTA AIR LINES : Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on flight
AQ
02/06DELTA AIR LINES : Declares 27th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/05DELTA AIR LINES : FormSC 13G/A
PU
02/05Qatar Airways swoops for RwandAir stake and eyes bigger LATAM holding
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 770 M
EBIT 2020 6 402 M
Net income 2020 4 647 M
Debt 2020 9 657 M
Yield 2020 2,89%
P/E ratio 2020 7,84x
P/E ratio 2021 7,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 37 185 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 70,20  $
Last Close Price 57,71  $
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.96%36 792
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-9.77%19 674
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.31%17 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.38%15 637
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-2.43%14 876
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-18.76%10 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group