Delta Air Lines : builds employee diversity and inclusion strength during 'Day of Understanding'

Core to Delta's mission of connecting the world is our work to first reflect and respect the world. Often, misunderstanding can be one of our biggest barriers to connection.

To broaden understanding of ourselves, our world, our differences and all that we share, Delta hosted our second Day of Understanding with over 300 guests at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta.

The day was one pin on Delta's map to seek diversity and promote inclusion, following Ed Bastian's commitment to the CEO Action for Diversity & inclusion, a movement including more than 850 of the country's leading CEOs and presidents to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Bastian hosted the event in partnership with the Office of Global Diversity and Inclusion and the Diversity and Inclusion Council.

'Our journey of diversity and inclusion at Delta is one of continuous progress. And it is not a journey we will win alone, nor a milestone that can be achieved overnight. Like the value diversity places on unique perspectives, it will take each of our unique commitments to seeing this succeed at Delta,' said Bastian. 'I am personally invested in seeing Delta continue to grow and improve in this space, but it will truly take a shared responsibility from each member of the Delta family to make this a success.'

Eric Phillips, Senior Vice President - Pricing and Revenue Management and Chairman of Delta's Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Council, added: 'Diversity and inclusion is not this altruistic term. It's a business imperative, and importantly, it's a skill and a capability. We want to be world-class in diversity & inclusion the same way we're world-class in operational reliability, the same way we're world class in revenue generation, the same way that we're world class in taking care of our customers.'

The event included a moderated training on how to have 'R.I.C.H.' dialogues - which Reggie Butler, CEO of Performance Paradigms, calls conversations around race, identity, culture and heritage. Within the next 18 months, Delta is aiming to train people at every level of the organization with programs for employees and leaders at every level of the company to engage in a similar dialogue in smaller groups.

'It's our differences that add perspective and value that Delta needs,' said Keyra Lynn Johnson - Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. 'As we talk about our similarities, I don't ever want us to overshadow that our differences are an important part of what makes Delta unique. And we are going to put those differences to work today.'

D&I teams and employees from Coca-Cola, Expedia, The Home Depot, Korn Ferry, PwC, and UPS joined Delta's event. Special guests also included Delta Board of Directors members Kathy Waller, William 'Bill' Easter, and David Taylor.

'We have heard time and time again that it is the Delta people that make [diversity and inclusion] happen. And you ought to know that that is authentically said because in the boardroom we hear it each meeting,' said David Taylor, Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company.

'To create a culture that's truly inclusive, that unlocks the potential in this room and throughout the company… it's going to be a force to be reckoned with. More than just the best company in your industry, you'll impact so many people.'

Take the 'I Act On' pledge to check your bias, speak up for others and show up for all here. Learn more about how Delta is seeking diversity, promoting inclusion and celebrating Black History this month here.