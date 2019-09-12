Delta Air Lines : celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin-themed entertainment on Studio (Article)

16 classic and contemporary Latino star-studded movies, TV series and documentaries take flight on Delta Studio

Collection curated by Delta's Hispanic-focused business resource group

Delta is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a selection of 16 classic and contemporary Latino star-studded movies and television series to entertain customers as they relax on board from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. From the animated film 'Coco' to the musical classic 'West Side Story' and the hit TV show 'Jane the Virgin,' there is content for all audiences on Delta Studio.

The airline's partnership with ADELANTE demonstrates how Delta's strategy of seeking diversity and promoting inclusion turn belief into meaningful actions.

'The new Hispanic suite of content is a picture of the inclusion that happens when we lean into the 80,000 unique perspectives of our employees, and put their diverse backgrounds and cultures to work,' said Carlyne Scott, Delta's Program Leader Global Diversity & Inclusion. 'Representation starts by reflecting our employees' voices in our business decisions.'

Delta's in-flight entertainment team partnered with the ADELANTE Business Resource Group to curate a Delta Studio selection to reflect diverse content and celebrate Latino culture. ADELANTE is one of Delta's 10 employee business resource groups that serve as consultants to the airline while providing input to improve customer experience and serving communities around the world. ADELANTE also offers networking, support and professional development opportunities for Latino and Hispanic employees.

The following content will go live on Sept. 15 and will be available on Delta Studio beyond Hispanic Heritage Month:

This new content will add to the more than 3,000 movies, TV shows and music options already available through Delta Studio*- free of charge to all customers in all cabins. Customers can watch on the seat-back screens on most long-haul international flights and on domestic aircraft or stream Delta Studio to their personal devices on the airline's entire mainline fleet and most regional aircraft.

*Delta Studio content may vary by aircraft and route.