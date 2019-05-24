Delta Air Lines : celebrates inaugural flights across the pond between Boston and Tampa, European hotspots (Article)

​​Delta launched service between Boston and Edinburgh, Boston and Lisbon, and Tampa and Amsterdam as the trans-Atlantic travel season heats up.

Summer has arrived on the trans-Atlantic, and this week Delta hosted a number of inaugural flights to popular European destinations. As Delta continues to build its network in Boston, two new nonstop services launched to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Lisbon, Portugal. These were joined by Delta's first nonstop trans-Atlantic route from Tampa, a flight to Amsterdam.

The new routes come as Delta continues to focus on Boston. Delta now offers 12 daily flights to seven destinations in Europe this summer. Next year, both Boston and New York-JFK will gain additional service to London with new flights to Gatwick in partnership with Virgin Atlantic.

In Boston and Edinburgh this week, inaugural flight customers were treated to Scottish and American signage and snacks, depending on the destination. Michael Matheson, Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, attended the festivities in Edinburgh.

Tampa, meanwhile, is the second Florida route for Delta to Amsterdam, joining the Orlando service that launched last year. This summer, Delta will operate up to 21 daily flights to 11 destinations from Amsterdam to the United States.

In Florida, there was a jubilant atmosphere among employees, customers and Tampa officials alike amongst a celebration of cheese, tulips, clogs and traditional Dutch folk music, Delta's first-ever flight from Tampa Bay to Amsterdam. 'What we are doing today is opening up Tampa Bay not just to Amsterdam, but to the world,' said Tori Forbes-Roberts, Delta's V.P. - Reservations Sales and Customer Care.

Corneel Koster, Delta's Senior Vice President - Europe, Middle East, Africa & India, led Delta's celebration in Amsterdam.

'These new services continue our mission to connect the world, enabling more people to reach more cities around the globe,' said Roberto Ioriatti, Delta's Vice President-Transatlantic. 'Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Lisbon are thriving markets for Delta and now even more customers will be able to visit their favorite European destination nonstop from the U.S.'

In addition to these new routes, Delta is also re-starting service to six other European destinations in time for the Memorial Day weekend, including Copenhagen, Glasgow and the Azores from New York-JFK, plus Reykjavik, Iceland, from Minneapolis. Elsewhere, Delta is increasing its frequencies on some of its busiest routes, including New York-JFK to Tel Aviv and Paris, Boston and Minneapolis to Amsterdam and Atlanta to Rome.

In total, Delta will offer up to 92 daily flights this summer from the United States to 31 destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in conjunction with its joint venture partners Air France, KLM, Alitalia and Virgin Atlantic. This month, Delta, Air France and KLM are also marking 10 years of their successful trans-Atlantic. Over the past decade, the airlines have increased the number of flight options between Europe and North America and aligned many of their services to the benefit of customers, such as lounge access and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits.

All of Delta's international widebody fleet are equipped with Gogo Ku Wi-Fi connectivity and customers will have access to free mobile messaging while on board through iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. There are also flat-bed seats in the Delta One business class cabin plus regional cuisine paired with wines selected exclusively for Delta. The airline has also recently upgraded its Main Cabin meal service to provide a restaurant-style dining experience in the sky complete with menu card and full drinks selection.

