Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : creates smoother, stress-free partner flight connections with TSA Pre-Check (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 02:10pm EST

Creating that smooth, stress-free airport experience is a key focus for Delta. By analyzing all aspects of the airport experience, in conjunction with our partners, we are implementing ways to decrease stress throughout the customer journey. By partnering together and enabling customer access to expedited security programs, comfortable lounges, as well as an efficient boarding process with their carry-on, we can create that seamless travel experience around the globe.

Getting through airport security is a known high-stress point due to various unknowns - such as how long the line will be and whether there will be secondary screening. Findings from a recent Delta study on stress during travel revealed that customers enrolled in TSA Pre-check or Global Entry had lower stress levels and heart rate levels as there was no need to remove their shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets - the same results were true of generally shorter lines.

Delta teams have worked hard to collaborate with many of its partner airlines to ensure TSA Pre-Check enrolled customers have the indicator for the expedited security program printed on their boarding pass when exiting, entering or connecting in the U.S. This was recently launched with our largest partners Air France and KLM and is already available for customers traveling on Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico, Korean Air and WestJet, with the rest of our airline partners to follow shortly. When connecting through Delta's U.S. hubs, having TSA Pre-Check on a boarding pass for a partner flight is beneficial as customers can access the expedited versus standard security lane when changing terminals, saving time and creating a less stressful connection experience.

'Our goal is to make travel stress free and to help save our customers time by getting them through the airport as smoothly as possible so they can relax and enjoy their journey. Having TSA Pre-Check printed on the boarding pass of all our partners will be a massive step toward that effortless travel experience,' said Jeff Moomaw, Delta's Managing Director - Alliance Experience. 'We are looking at all aspects of the customer journey, on the ground and in the air, and are focused on creating that consistency of experience when a Delta customer connects to a partner flight, which ultimately generates improved customer satisfaction resulting in higher net promoter scores.'

Over the past several years, Delta has led the industry on customer solutions ranging from RFID baggage handling to more efficient and high-tech automated security screening lanes. The airline has launched automatic check-in via the Fly Delta mobile app as well as a groundbreaking app that helps Delta pilots avoid turbulence for a more comfortable flight. Delta was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide in 2018, earning the No. 6 spot among travel companies.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 19:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
02:10pDELTA AIR LINES : increases service between Atlanta, key regional airports throu..
PU
02:10pDELTA AIR LINES : creates smoother, stress-free partner flight connections with ..
PU
02:10pDELTA AIR LINES : reports operating performance for October 2019 (Article)
PU
09:01aDELTA AIR LINES : Reports Operating Performance for October 2019
PR
11/03Delta might pull out of Alitalia bid consortium - newspaper
RE
11/01DELTA AIR LINES : matches mile donations for Fisher House Foundation, Luke's Win..
PU
11/01DELTA AIR LINES : Union says it will try to organize Delta flight attendants
AQ
10/31DAY OF THE DEAD : Delta and Aeromexico teams celebrate tradition in Austin (Arti..
PU
10/31DELTA AIR LINES : to present at Baird Global Industrial Conference (Article)
PU
10/31DELTA AIR LINES : to Present at Baird Global Industrial Conference
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 929 M
EBIT 2019 6 497 M
Net income 2019 4 559 M
Debt 2019 10 080 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 8,03x
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 36 096 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 65,10  $
Last Close Price 56,02  $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.12.26%36 096
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.46%23 191
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.06%15 884
RYANAIR HOLDINGS15.26%15 184
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-12.20%13 931
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-3.79%11 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group