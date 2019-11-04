Delta Air Lines : creates smoother, stress-free partner flight connections with TSA Pre-Check (Article)

Creating that smooth, stress-free airport experience is a key focus for Delta. By analyzing all aspects of the airport experience, in conjunction with our partners, we are implementing ways to decrease stress throughout the customer journey. By partnering together and enabling customer access to expedited security programs, comfortable lounges, as well as an efficient boarding process with their carry-on, we can create that seamless travel experience around the globe.

Getting through airport security is a known high-stress point due to various unknowns - such as how long the line will be and whether there will be secondary screening. Findings from a recent Delta study on stress during travel revealed that customers enrolled in TSA Pre-check or Global Entry had lower stress levels and heart rate levels as there was no need to remove their shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets - the same results were true of generally shorter lines.

Delta teams have worked hard to collaborate with many of its partner airlines to ensure TSA Pre-Check enrolled customers have the indicator for the expedited security program printed on their boarding pass when exiting, entering or connecting in the U.S. This was recently launched with our largest partners Air France and KLM and is already available for customers traveling on Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico, Korean Air and WestJet, with the rest of our airline partners to follow shortly. When connecting through Delta's U.S. hubs, having TSA Pre-Check on a boarding pass for a partner flight is beneficial as customers can access the expedited versus standard security lane when changing terminals, saving time and creating a less stressful connection experience.

'Our goal is to make travel stress free and to help save our customers time by getting them through the airport as smoothly as possible so they can relax and enjoy their journey. Having TSA Pre-Check printed on the boarding pass of all our partners will be a massive step toward that effortless travel experience,' said Jeff Moomaw, Delta's Managing Director - Alliance Experience. 'We are looking at all aspects of the customer journey, on the ground and in the air, and are focused on creating that consistency of experience when a Delta customer connects to a partner flight, which ultimately generates improved customer satisfaction resulting in higher net promoter scores.'

Over the past several years, Delta has led the industry on customer solutions ranging from RFID baggage handling to more efficient and high-tech automated security screening lanes. The airline has launched automatic check-in via the Fly Delta mobile app as well as a groundbreaking app that helps Delta pilots avoid turbulence for a more comfortable flight. Delta was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide in 2018, earning the No. 6 spot among travel companies.