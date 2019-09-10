Log in
Delta Air Lines : evacuates survivors on relief flights Freeport Tuesday (Article)

09/10/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

Delta dispatched a Bombardier CRJ-900 operated by its Delta Connection partner and wholly-owned subsidiary Endeavor Air from Atlanta to Freeport, Bahamas to deliver 12,000 pounds of supplies and evacuate hurricane survivors to Nassau. The 76-seat aircraft will be dedicated to the relief effort for the next several days.

  • Endeavor Air departed Atlanta for Freeport, Bahamas to deliver 12,000 pounds of supplies Tuesday.
  • 50 hurricane survivors were also flown from Freeport to Nassau, which departed Freeport at 3:35 p.m.
  • A second flight will arrive in Freeport by 6 p.m. EST, departing about an hour after arrival.
  • If you are in the Bahamas and need assistance please contact the National Emergency Management Agency in Nassau +1 (242)-322-6081.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 76-seat Endeavor Air CRJ-900 regional aircraft departed Atlanta for Freeport, Grand Bahama Island to deliver 12,000 pounds of non-perishable food items, gas, generators and household supplies and evacuate survivors.

The first evacuation flight departed Freeport for Nassau at 3:35 p.m. ET with 50 people on board.

A second flight is planned to airlift people from Freeport to Nassau Tuesday afternoon. The aircraft is expected to arrive back in Freeport at approximately 6 p.m. ET and depart an hour later.

This will be the final flight operated Tuesday, due to daylight limitations.

Delta has dedicated the CRJ-900 aircraft to the airlift effort due to its operational flexibility given the airport runway conditions and it's accessibility via on-board stairs for boarding and deplaning without the need for air stairs.

The airline hopes to operate more flights to aid those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Delta operated six humanitarian cargo flights from Atlanta to Nassau and Fort Lauderdale to Marsh Harbour Sunday and Monday, bringing a total of 13,000 pounds of supplies. Once supplies were unloaded in Marsh Harbour, Delta Flight 9994 on Sunday and Monday departed for Nassau carrying more than 100 evacuees collectively -72 Sunday and 36 Monday.

Delta and Endeavor continue to work with the Bahamian government and the Red Cross to help and support the people and communities affected by the hurricane. Stay tuned for updates.

If you are in the Bahamas and need assistance please contact the National Emergency Management Agency in Nassau +1 (242)-322-6081.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 21:36:02 UTC
