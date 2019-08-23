Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : expands Propel Program for pilots with new university partnership (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:06pm EDT
The expansion will include a limited number of elite aviation programs, including Jacksonville University.

The Delta Propel Pilot Career Path Program launched in 2018 to help identify, select and develop the next generation of pilots. While the program initially launched with eight partner universities, Delta is now expanding with a limited number of elite aviation programs, including Jacksonville University. The program also expects to grow later this year with additional partnerships.

Named an 'America's Best College' in the south for more than 10 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report, Jacksonville University is a premier private institution in northeast Florida. Founded in 1934, the University offers more than 100 majors, minors, and programs, including specialized fields like Aviation.

Jacksonville University will join the initial partner universities including:

This industry leading program complements the traditional, existing paths to becoming a Delta pilot and has three main areas of focus - college, company and community. The collegiate career path offers students at select institutions the opportunity to join a defined, accelerated and customized path from college to Delta. The program allows Delta to recruit talented pilots at an earlier stage in their career, provide a Qualified Job Offer to selected students and be an integral part of their professional development.

As part of the program, students and employees who are accepted are also able to apply for a competitively priced private student loan from Wells Fargo to assist with the cost of flight training.

During the next decade, Delta expects to hire more than 8,000 pilots to staff the thousands of daily flights it operates around the world as other pilots approach mandatory retirement age. The Propel program will supplement the airline's current recruiting structure, which includes recruiting and hiring pilots currently flying in the airline, military and corporate sectors.

Regardless of the path, any pilot participating in the program will meet all the qualification requirements and testing aspects of Delta's current pilot hiring model, which will be metered over the course of their development.

Additional information about the program and the airline's partner universities can be found on propel.delta.com.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2019 01:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
09:06pDELTA AIR LINES : expands Propel Program for pilots with new university partners..
PU
08/22U.S. transport chief names aviation safety advisory panel
RE
08/22DELTA AIR LINES : More ways for small and medium-sized businesses to soar with D..
PU
08/22DELTA AIR LINES : Using our global partnerships to enhance Delta SkyBonus progra..
PU
08/21DELTA AIR LINES : New York City waiver extended to Thursday due to thunderstorms..
PU
08/20DELTA AIR LINES : New York City waiver issued ahead of Wednesday thunderstorms (..
PU
08/20DELTA AIR LINES : Virgin Atlantic announces new flights between the UK and the U..
AQ
08/19DELTA AIR LINES : Travel tips for customers with disabilities (Article)
PU
08/19South Korean activist fund KCGI eyes Asiana Airlines stake, shares soar
RE
08/16DELTA AIR LINES : Now boarding - Virgin Atlantic and Delta unveil new schedule b..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 932 M
EBIT 2019 6 594 M
Net income 2019 4 631 M
Debt 2019 9 968 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 7,94x
P/E ratio 2020 7,65x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 36 406 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 69,85  $
Last Close Price 56,20  $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.15%37 547
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC2.19%21 982
AIR CHINA LTD.5.89%15 388
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.49%11 217
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-14.51%10 604
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-20.58%10 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group