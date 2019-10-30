Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : extends Lakers partnership, launches ‘Showtime Seat Exchange' program supporting community partners (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a long-term partnership extension, solidifying Delta's status as the team's official and exclusive airline partner. To celebrate the renewed relationship, Delta and the Lakers are launching 'Showtime Seat Exchange,' a charitable game-seat-for-plane-seat trade-in opportunity for ticket holders who cannot attend four specific home contests this season.

The new partnership will provide the following core benefits: ​

  • Delta retains its position as the Lakers' official airline with category exclusivity;

  • An increased presence on Lakers social and digital channels, via unique and innovative programs such as the Showtime Seat Exchange;

  • The customization of courtside seatbacks, to be changed throughout the season, showcasing Delta brand initiatives;

  • Continuation of monthly Salute to Troops programming, which honors U.S. Military living and stationed in Southern California by recognizing them during games and providing honorees tickets to that night's game, a custom Lakers jersey, a challenge coin and the opportunity to attend practice to meet Lakers players and coaches.

Through the 'Showtime Seat Exchange' program, fans unable to use tickets to one of four games on Nov. 15, Dec. 22, Jan. 31, and March 15 have the opportunity to gift two or four of their tickets to a local non-profit. Donation seats are limited. In exchange for paying it forward, Delta will provide the ticket holder with a flight voucher for domestic, round-trip air travel. The local charities receiving the game tickets will be After-School All-Stars, Los Angeles; Bob Hope USO; Junior Achievement of Southern California; and KIPP LA Public Schools.

'As the Lakers' official airline since 2011, we are proud to support the 16-time World Champions and to work together to create unique experiences for Lakers fans and the community,' said Scott Santoro, Delta's Vice President - Los Angeles and West Sales. 'The launch of 'Showtime Seat Exchange' allows our organizations to make a strong, aligned impact, connecting our community and customers through this unique program.'

'We are incredibly proud to partner with Delta on the launch of 'Showtime Seat Exchange',' said Lakers President of Business Operations, Tim Harris. 'For almost a decade, Delta has worked together with the team to create unique and innovative programs that give back, and this initiative is yet another example of their continued commitment to Lakers fans and the community.'

Starting today at noon Pacific time, fans can log on to Lakers.com/showtimeseatexchange to exchange their tickets for the Nov. 15 game between the Lakers and Sacramento Kings. The first 50 eligible tickets exchanged will receive flight vouchers for domestic travel on Delta to be used within one year from the date of issue. The exchange will close once 50 game tickets have been verified or at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Nov. 5, whichever comes first. Exchanged tickets from this game will be donated to After-School All-Stars, Los Angeles, a youth organization that provides free, comprehensive after-school programs to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life.

Delta's Showtime Seat Exchange allows Lakers fans to trade 'the most entertaining seats in Los Angeles for the most entertaining seats out of Los Angeles.' The exchange will reopen for three additional games later in the season, as follows:

  • Game 2: Dec.22, 2019 vs. Denver - the exchange will be open from Dec. 2-9, 2019, or until all 50 tickets are exchanged and verified.

  • Game 3: Jan. 31, 2019 vs. Portland - the exchange will be open from January 3-9, or until all 50 tickets are exchanged and verified.

  • Game 4: March 15, 2019 vs. Denver - the exchange will be open from February 18-25, or until all 50 tickets are exchanged and verified. ​

Showtime Seat Exchange is part of Delta's significant commitment to community in the Los Angeles area, where the airline is actively helping to build a better LA for the future through its $1.86 billion Delta Sky Way project at LAX, its support of dozens of organizations near and dear to the hearts of Angelenos, and much more. Delta has built a robust hub in LA, with more than 4,500 LA-based employees powering more than 170 peak-day departures to more than 60 global destinations. In addition to the Lakers, Delta serves as the Official Airline of STAPLES Center, Los Angeles Kings, and Los Angeles Football Club.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, delivering a world-class travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. With its constant drive to invest, innovate and expand, Delta today is the world's No. 1 airline by total revenues.

Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member.

Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia, and WestJet, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide. ​

Delta operates significant hubs and key markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris- Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo.

Delta has been recognized as a Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the eighth time in nine years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide for two consecutive years.

As an employer, Delta has been regularly awarded top honors from organizations like Glassdoor and recognized as a top workplace for women and members of the military. Delta CEO Ed Bastian was named among the 'World's Greatest Leaders' by Fortune magazine in 2018.

Delta believes that its social responsibility lies at the intersection of its core values and core competencies, making a difference where Delta people live, work and fly by giving time, talents and one percent of the company's annual profits.

Diversity and Inclusion is core to Delta's culture and Delta believes it should be reflected in its people, the companies with which it does business, the way it treats customers and the manner in which it serves the world.

More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 01:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
09:07pDELTA AIR LINES : extends Lakers partnership, launches ‘Showtime Seat Exch..
PU
10/29DELTA AIR LINES : new Terminal C is opening at NY LaGuardia Airport
AQ
10/29DELTA AIR LINES : Cargo partners with Roadie to become first U.S. airline to off..
PU
10/28DELTA AIR LINES : Form8-K
PU
10/28DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
10/26DELTA AIR LINES : Weather waiver issued for New York metro airports (Article)
PU
10/25DELTA AIR LINES : team serves global refugees close to home through Great Give-B..
PU
10/25DELTA AIR LINES : celebrates business travelers during busiest business travel w..
PU
10/25DRESSED FOR SUCCESS : ‘Pink Man' raises $20K for breast cancer research (A..
PU
10/24DELTA AIR LINES : United Nations Association gives Delta ‘Humanitarian of ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 919 M
EBIT 2019 6 500 M
Net income 2019 4 556 M
Debt 2019 10 572 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 7,93x
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 35 645 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 65,20  $
Last Close Price 55,32  $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.10.98%35 684
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.72%23 035
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.50%15 706
RYANAIR HOLDINGS10.51%14 492
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-15.28%13 389
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.96%11 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group