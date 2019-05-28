Log in
Delta Air Lines Inc.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : flew more than 2 million customers over Memorial Day weekend without a mainline cancellation (Article)

0
05/28/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

As customers traveled around the globe to be with family and friends during Memorial Day, Delta worked around the clock to deliver a strong operational performance. The airline flew more than 2.1 million customers between Friday and Monday during Memorial Day weekend without a single mainline cancellation1-Friday had the highest number of enplaned customers at 666,714.

Delta's three-day cancel-free streak came despite a number of scattered thunderstorms that challenged flights, and complements Delta mainline's long-standing 31-day no-cancel streak. The airline also secured a 99.93 percent2 completion factor ranking, or the measure of flights operated versus scheduled, while notching an on-time arrival score of 77.7 percent2 from Friday to Monday.

This latest operational accomplishment comes ahead the airline's busiest summer travel season, as Delta people around the world work to safely operate more than half a million scheduled mainline and Delta Connection flights in just three months, from June 1 to August 31.

(1) Based on Delta's internal statistical reporting of all Delta-operated mainline flights scheduled between Jan. 1, 2019 and May 27, 2019.

(2) Based on Delta internal flight operations reporting for May 24 to May 27, 2019, based on flights scheduled and operated across Delta's mainline and Delta Connection system.​

English
Related Topics
Related topics

Follow

Delta News Hub

Sign up for email alerts

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:28:07 UTC
