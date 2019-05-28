Delta Air Lines : flew more than 2 million customers over Memorial Day weekend without a mainline cancellation (Article)

As customers traveled around the globe to be with family and friends during Memorial Day, Delta worked around the clock to deliver a strong operational performance. The airline flew more than 2.1 million customers between Friday and Monday during Memorial Day weekend without a single mainline cancellation1-Friday had the highest number of enplaned customers at 666,714.

Delta's three-day cancel-free streak came despite a number of scattered thunderstorms that challenged flights, and complements Delta mainline's long-standing 31-day no-cancel streak. The airline also secured a 99.93 percent2 completion factor ranking, or the measure of flights operated versus scheduled, while notching an on-time arrival score of 77.7 percent2 from Friday to Monday.

This latest operational accomplishment comes ahead the airline's busiest summer travel season, as Delta people around the world work to safely operate more than half a million scheduled mainline and Delta Connection flights in just three months, from June 1 to August 31.

(1) Based on Delta's internal statistical reporting of all Delta-operated mainline flights scheduled between Jan. 1, 2019 and May 27, 2019.

(2) Based on Delta internal flight operations reporting for May 24 to May 27, 2019, based on flights scheduled and operated across Delta's mainline and Delta Connection system.​